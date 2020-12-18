Sun Belt Championship Canceled: College Football News Updates

Sun Belt Championship Canceled: College Football News Updates

News

Sun Belt Championship Canceled: College Football News Updates

By December 18, 2020 2:19 am

By |

The latest college football news, notes, and happenings for Friday, December 18th
Photo Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Sun Belt Championship Canceled

Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana for the Sun Belt Championship will be off after an issue at Coastal Carolina. The two teams will be declared co-champions – even though the Chanticleers won the regular season game – and there’s an outside shot the two could meet in a bowl game.

, , , , , , , , , , CFN, Championship Week, News, What's Going On

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home