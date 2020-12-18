Sun Belt Championship Canceled: College Football News Updates

Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana for the Sun Belt Championship will be off after an issue at Coastal Carolina. The two teams will be declared co-champions – even though the Chanticleers won the regular season game – and there’s an outside shot the two could meet in a bowl game.

Sun Belt Championship Football game between Coastal Carolina and Louisiana has been canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Coastal Carolina program. Because of contact tracing, an entire position group would not be available to play. https://t.co/TF7pbX4SCL — Sun Belt (@SunBelt) December 18, 2020