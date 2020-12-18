Sun Belt Championship Canceled: College Football News Updates

The latest college football news, notes, and happenings for Friday, December 18th
Photo Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Sun Belt Championship Canceled
Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana for the Sun Belt Championship will be off after an issue at Coastal Carolina. The two teams will be declared co-champions – even though the Chanticleers won the regular season game – and there’s an outside shot the two could meet in a bowl game.
Sun Belt Championship Football game between Coastal Carolina and Louisiana has been canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Coastal Carolina program. Because of contact tracing, an entire position group would not be available to play. https://t.co/TF7pbX4SCL
— Sun Belt (@SunBelt) December 18, 2020