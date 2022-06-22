Stanford Cardinal Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

The 6-1, 190-pound veteran corner isn’t a blazer, but he’s got good size, can tackle, and he’s great at going to get the ball as he’s turning into a big-time pro prospect who’ll be in a salary drive.

A Second Team All-Pac-12 choice last year after making the Honorable Mention team in 2020, he has made 108 career tackles with three interceptions and 19 broken up passes with a sack and a forced fumble in three seasons.