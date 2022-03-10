South Carolina vs Mississippi State College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

The Gamecocks might have lost the first time around, but they won by ten in the second meeting because Mississippi State went 0-for-14 from the outside and didn’t rebound like it did in the first game. No, really …

Mississippi State doesn’t do anything from three, and South Carolina is good defensively inside with a whole bunch of blocked shots.

If the Gamecocks can get out to any sort of a lead, that’s it.

Seriously, there won’t be any Mississippi State threes – it made two in the last four games. But …

