South Carolina vs Mississippi State College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

South Carolina vs Mississippi State prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Thursday, March 10
Date: Thursday, March 10
Game Time: 6:00 ET
Venue: Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL
How To Watch: SEC Network
Record: South Carolina (18-12), Mississippi State (17-14)
Why South Carolina Will Win
The Gamecocks might have lost the first time around, but they won by ten in the second meeting because Mississippi State went 0-for-14 from the outside and didn’t rebound like it did in the first game. No, really …
Mississippi State doesn’t do anything from three, and South Carolina is good defensively inside with a whole bunch of blocked shots.
If the Gamecocks can get out to any sort of a lead, that’s it.
Seriously, there won’t be any Mississippi State threes – it made two in the last four games. But …
Why Mississippi State Will Win
The Bulldogs are able to come up with a ton of takeaways.
They lost the rematch in Columbia, but they rolled in the first game back in early February 78-64 became easy because of the rebounding going +17 with 11 offensive boards.
The steals were a big deal and they should come up with a whole lot more considering South Carolina turns it over an SEC-most 15 times per game. The had ten steals in the rematch, but they couldn’t repeat the rebounding margin.
They should be fine on the glass, and …
South Carolina vs Mississippi State: What’s Going To Happen
South Carolina loves to foul. It’s a high-risk, high-reward defense that comes up with takeaways and blocks, and hacks and hacks and hacks.
Mississippi State might not shoot or hit threes, but it’s been outstanding on the free throw line lately.
The Bulldogs make free throws, and the Gamecocks don’t. South Carolina can hit a three, though.
South Carolina vs Mississippi State: Prediction, Lines
South Carolina 68, Mississippi State 64
Line: Mississippi State -4, o/u: 137.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2
Must See Rating: 3
