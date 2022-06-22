South Carolina Gamecocks Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

South Carolina Gamecocks Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?
1
Spencer Rattler, QB Jr.
After years of success with quarterback transfers, Oklahoma got a star prospect to fit the system. After a year of working behind Jalen Hurts, Rattler stepped in and completed 68% of his passes for 3,031 yards and 28 touchdowns with seven interceptions on the way to a Big 12 Championship season.
Last year he hit 75% of his passes for 1,483 yards and 11 touchdowns with five picks, but Caleb Williams stepped in against Texas and blew up – everything changed. Now South Carolina has an NFL-caliber passer with the deep arm to start bombing away.
Excited for the next chapter!#SpursUp🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/AevyElKhAa
— Spencer Rattler (@SpencerRattler) December 14, 2021
2
Cam Smith, CB Jr.
6-0, 185. 64 tackles, 5 INT, 18 broken up passes, 1 force fumble, 1.5 TFL in three seasons.
3
Jaheim Bell, TE Jr.
6-3, 230. 30 catches, 497 yards, 5 TD (16.6 ypc), 7 carries, 40 yards last season.
4
Zacch Pickens, DT Sr.
6-4, 305. 89 tackles, 5 sacks, 7.5 TFL, 1 broken up pass, 1 fumble recovery in three seasons.
5
Antwane Wells, WR Jr.
6-1, 204. 116 catches, 1,853 yards, (16 ypc), 21 TDs in two seasons at James Madison. FCS Second Team All-American. First Team All-CAA.
6
Devonni Reed, S Sr.
6-0, 195. 287 tackles, 1 sack, 3 INT, 11 broken up passes, 7.5 TFL, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 TD in four seasons at Central Michigan. 2021 Second Team All-MAC, 2020 Third Team All-MAC.
7
Josh Vann, WR Sr.
5-11, 192. 90 catches, 1,056 yards (11.7 ypc), 7 TD in four seasons.
8
Dylan Wonnum, OT Sr.
6-5, 305. Missed half of last season with a back injury, but he’s back as the starting right tackle. Injured in 2019 and 2020, too, but he’s going into his fifth season as a key starter and good pro prospect.
9
Jordan Strachan, EDGE Sr.
6-5, 243. 78 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 15.5 TFL, 2 broken up passes, 3 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries in just over two years – he suffered a knee injury in 2019 – at Georgia State. 2020 Third Team All-Sun Belt.
23 tackles, 3 sacks, 6 TFL, 1 INT, 2 broken up passes last year at South Carolina.
10
Jordan Burch, EDGE Jr.
6-6, 275. 45 tackles, 1 sack, 5 TFL, 1 INT, 2 broken up passes, 1 fumble recovery, 1 TD in two seasons.
