South Carolina Gamecocks Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

After years of success with quarterback transfers, Oklahoma got a star prospect to fit the system. After a year of working behind Jalen Hurts, Rattler stepped in and completed 68% of his passes for 3,031 yards and 28 touchdowns with seven interceptions on the way to a Big 12 Championship season.

Last year he hit 75% of his passes for 1,483 yards and 11 touchdowns with five picks, but Caleb Williams stepped in against Texas and blew up – everything changed. Now South Carolina has an NFL-caliber passer with the deep arm to start bombing away.