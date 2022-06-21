South Alabama Jaguars Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Flip a coin between the corner and the safety as the team’s top player going into 2021. Keith Gallmon is a terrific safety who’ll earn All-Sun Belt honors, and the 6-0, 180-pound Luter will be one of the team’s best cover-corners coming off a First Team All-Sun Belt season.

The former JUCO transfer made 28 tackles with a broken up pass in 2020, and last year he cranked his game up a few notches with 21 tackles, four interceptions, ten broken up passes and two tackles for loss.