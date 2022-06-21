SMU Mustangs Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

SMU Mustangs Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?
1
Rashee Rice, WR, Sr.
He might not have been the most dynamic target last year on a strong SMU receiving corps, but the 6-3, 206-pound Honorable Mention All-American Athletic Conference receiver should be in for a breakout year as the No. 1 guy – he led the team last year with 64 catches
He made 137 grabs for 1,756 yards and 15 touchdowns averaging 12.8 yards per grabs over the last three years.
2
Jaylon Thomas, OT Sr.
6-5, 326. One of the top pro prospects in the American Athletic Conference, he’s going into his fourth season at left tackle after seeing time as a freshman as a right tackle. Two-time Second Team All-American Athletic Conference.
3
Elijah Chatman, DE Sr.
6-1, 289. 76 tackles, 6 sacks, 20 TFL, 4 rumble recoveries, 1 forced fumble in three seasons. Second Team All-American Athletic Conference.
4
Tanner Mordecai, QB Jr.
6-3, 218. Hit 71% of his passes for 639 yards and 4 TD, 1 INT in three seasons at Oklahoma. 308-454 (68%), 3,628 yards, 39 TD, 12 INT, 202 rushing yards, 2 TD last year at SMU. Second Team All-American Athletic Conference.
5
Turner Coxe, LB Sr.
6-3, 243. 126 tackles, 12 sacks, 25 TFL, 3 broken up passes, 1 INT, 7 forced fumbles in four seasons.
6
Chace Cromartie, S Jr.
6-1, 198. 108 tackles, 1 INT, 6 broken up passes, 2 forced fumbles, 4 TFL in three seasons.
7
Camar Wheaton, RB Fr.
5-11, 190. Former Alabama five-star recruit who didn’t play last year for the Tide but should be SMU’s lead back.
8
Bryan Massy, S/KR Jr.
5-11, 185. 35 tackles, 1 INT, 7 broken up passes, 1.5 TFL, 27 kick returns, 30.9 ypr, 2 TD, 1 punt return, 43 yards, 2 blocked kicks in two seasons. Honorable Mention All-American Athletic Conference.
9
Jake Bailey, WR Sr.
5-10, 180. 88 catches, 1,043 yards (11.9 ypc), 4 TD, 30 rushing yards in three seasons at Rice. Honorable Mention Conference USA.
10
Jimmy Phillips, LB Sr.
6-3, 235. 94 tackles, 1 sack, 8 TFL, 2 INT, 2 broken up passes in four seasons.
