SMU Mustangs Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

SMU Mustangs Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

SMU

SMU Mustangs Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

By June 21, 2022 6:46 pm

By |

SMU Mustangs Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

SMU Mustangs Preview 
Offense, Defense Breakdown
Keys To The Season | SMU Schedule
Season Prediction, What Will Happen 

1
Rashee Rice, WR, Sr.  

He might not have been the most dynamic target last year on a strong SMU receiving corps, but the 6-3, 206-pound Honorable Mention All-American Athletic Conference receiver should be in for a breakout year as the No. 1 guy – he led the team last year with 64 catches

He made 137 grabs for 1,756 yards and 15 touchdowns averaging 12.8 yards per grabs over the last three years.

2
Jaylon Thomas, OT Sr.

6-5, 326. One of the top pro prospects in the American Athletic Conference, he’s going into his fourth season at left tackle after seeing time as a freshman as a right tackle. Two-time Second Team All-American Athletic Conference.

3
Elijah Chatman, DE Sr.

6-1, 289. 76 tackles, 6 sacks, 20 TFL, 4 rumble recoveries, 1 forced fumble in three seasons. Second Team All-American Athletic Conference.

4
Tanner Mordecai, QB Jr.

6-3, 218. Hit 71% of his passes for 639 yards and 4 TD, 1 INT in three seasons at Oklahoma. 308-454 (68%), 3,628 yards, 39 TD, 12 INT, 202 rushing yards, 2 TD last year at SMU. Second Team All-American Athletic Conference.

5
Turner Coxe, LB Sr.

6-3, 243. 126 tackles, 12 sacks, 25 TFL, 3 broken up passes, 1 INT, 7 forced fumbles in four seasons.

6
Chace Cromartie, S Jr.

6-1, 198. 108 tackles, 1 INT, 6 broken up passes, 2 forced fumbles, 4 TFL in three seasons.

7
Camar Wheaton, RB Fr.

5-11, 190. Former Alabama five-star recruit who didn’t play last year for the Tide but should be SMU’s lead back.

8
Bryan Massy, S/KR Jr.

5-11, 185. 35 tackles, 1 INT, 7 broken up passes, 1.5 TFL, 27 kick returns, 30.9 ypr, 2 TD, 1 punt return, 43 yards, 2 blocked kicks in two seasons. Honorable Mention All-American Athletic Conference.

9
Jake Bailey, WR Sr.

5-10, 180. 88 catches, 1,043 yards (11.9 ypc), 4 TD, 30 rushing yards in three seasons at Rice. Honorable Mention Conference USA.

10
Jimmy Phillips, LB Sr.

6-3, 235. 94 tackles, 1 sack, 8 TFL, 2 INT, 2 broken up passes in four seasons.

SMU Mustangs Preview 
Offense, Defense Breakdown
Keys To The Season | SMU Schedule
Season Prediction, What Will Happen

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams

, , , , , , , 2022 Preview, American Athletic, CFN, College Football Features, News, SMU, Teams Conferences

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home