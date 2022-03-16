Seton Hall vs TCU Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Round

Seton Hall vs TCU prediction: NCAA Tournament First Round pick and college basketball game preview.
Seton Hall vs TCU Game Preview, NCAA Tournament First Round How To Watch
Date: Friday, March 18
Game Time: 9:57 pm
Venue: Viejas Arena, San Diego, CA
How To Watch: truTV
Records: Seton Hall (8 seed, 21-10)
TCU (9 seed, 20-12)
Region: South
Why TCU Will Win
TCU might be having issues over the last few weeks, but the defense still works.
This is a team built for the toughness of the NCAA Tournament. It’s great on the boards – it leads the Big 12 in rebounding margin – with the ability to make up for a whole lot of problems with offensive rebounds and second chance points.
Seton Hall is decent on the glass, but not like this – it gave up 27 offensive rebounds in the last two games. It’s about to give up close to 15 to TCU.
This isn’t a Pirate team that’s going to move the ball around well for the easy shot with too many one-on-one plays that aren’t going to work against this Horned Frog defense.
However …
Why Seton Hall Will Win
You know that making baskets thing that the kids are all into nowadays? Yeah, TCU doesn’t really do that.
This is one painful Horned Frog team from the field with little happening from three and not enough consistently inside to matter. Yes, it’s amazing on the offensive glass, but that’s because there are way too many chances.
To be fair, TCU has shot a bit better over the last few weeks and had a good run for a while, but it’s probably not going to make more than five threes against the best three point defense in the Big east.
This is a relatively young TCU team with no tournament experience. It’s not green with a few key juniors, but there’s only one senior in the regular rotation. For what it’s worth, Seton Hall features almost all upperclassmen with five seniors in the mix.
Seton Hall vs TCU: What’s Going To Happen
TCU has lost three of its last four games and seven of its last 11, but again, the defense has been fine.
Seton Hall has been solid, overcoming a rough midseason run to win nine of the last 12 only losing to Villanova and twice to UConn.
But the Pirates are about to have problems on the boards.
Again, TCU isn’t going to shoot well, but its combination of offensive rebounds and tough defense will keep it close. Free throws are a big issue for the Horned Frogs, too, but at least they get to the line, and Seton Hall – at least lately – doesn’t.
Seton Hall vs TCU Prediction: NCAA Tournament First Round, Lines
Prediction: TCU 64, Seton Hall 62
Line: TCU -1, o/u: 130
ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5
Seton Hall vs TCU Must See Rating: 3.5
