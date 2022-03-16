Seton Hall vs TCU Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Round

TCU might be having issues over the last few weeks, but the defense still works.

This is a team built for the toughness of the NCAA Tournament. It’s great on the boards – it leads the Big 12 in rebounding margin – with the ability to make up for a whole lot of problems with offensive rebounds and second chance points.

Seton Hall is decent on the glass, but not like this – it gave up 27 offensive rebounds in the last two games. It’s about to give up close to 15 to TCU.

This isn’t a Pirate team that’s going to move the ball around well for the easy shot with too many one-on-one plays that aren’t going to work against this Horned Frog defense.

However …

