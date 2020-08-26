The SEC is about to have one of its most entertaining seasons ever. No cupcake games, no tune-ups, no anything but SEC vs. SEC action for ten games in 11 weeks.
Realizing that things are changing by the day, here are the updated previews for every SEC team including projected win total lines and preseason predictions.
CFN SEC College Football Preview 2020
– Preview: Overview, Thoughts On Each Team
– CFN Preseason All-SEC Team, Top 30 Players
– Predictions For Every SEC Game, Schedule
– 5 (potentially) Stupid SEC Predictions
– Composite Schedule, 10 Most Interesting Games
– SEC 5-Year Program Analysis Rankings
Photo Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
SEC teams and previews by order of projected conference finish.
SEC East
Photo Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
7. Vanderbilt Commodores
– CFN 2020 Vanderbilt Preview
– 2020 Vanderbilt Schedule
Preseason Projected Record: 1-9
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 2
Photo Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
6. Missouri Tigers
– CFN 2020 Missouri Preview
– 2020 Missouri Schedule
Preseason Projected Record: 2-8
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 3.5
Photo Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
T3. Tennessee Volunteers
– CFN 2020 Tennessee Preview
– 2020 Tennessee Schedule
Preseason Projected Record: 5-5
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 5.5
Photo Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
T3. South Carolina Gamecocks
– CFN 2020 South Carolina Preview
– 2020 South Carolina Schedule
Preseason Projected Record: 5-5
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 5
Photo Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
T3. Kentucky Wildcats
– CFN 2020 Kentucky Preview
– 2020 Kentucky Schedule
Preseason Projected Record: 5-5
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 5.5
Photo Credit: Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports
T1. Georgia Bulldogs
– CFN 2020 Georgia Preview
– 2020 Georgia Schedule
Preseason Projected Record: 8-2
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 8
Photo Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
T1. Florida Gators
– CFN 2020 Florida Preview
– 2020 Florida Schedule
Preseason Projected Record: 8-2
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 8
Photo Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
SEC West
Photo Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
7. Arkansas Razorbacks
– CFN 2020 Arkansas Preview
– 2020 Arkansas Schedule
Preseason Projected Record: 0-10
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 1
Photo Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
6. Ole Miss Rebels
– CFN 2020 Ole Miss Preview
– 2020 Ole Miss Schedule
Preseason Projected Record: 2-8
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 3.5
Photo Credit: Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports
5. Mississippi State Bulldogs
– CFN 2020 Mississippi State Preview
– 2020 Mississippi State Schedule
Preseason Projected Record: 4-6
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 5
Photo Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
4. Texas A&M Aggies
– CFN 2020 Texas A&M Preview
– 2020 Texas A&M Schedule
Preseason Projected Record: 6-4
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 6
Photo Credit: John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports
3. Auburn Tigers
– CFN 2020 Auburn Preview
– 2020 Auburn Schedule
Preseason Projected Record: 7-3
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 7
Photo Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
2. LSU Tigers
– CFN 2020 LSU Preview
– 2020 LSU Schedule
Preseason Projected Record: 8-2
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 8
Photo Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
1. Alabama Crimson Tide
– CFN 2020 Alabama Preview
– 2020 Alabama Schedule
Preseason Projected Record: 9-1
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 8.5
Photo Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports