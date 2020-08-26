The SEC is about to have one of its most entertaining seasons ever. No cupcake games, no tune-ups, no anything but SEC vs. SEC action for ten games in 11 weeks.

Realizing that things are changing by the day, here are the updated previews for every SEC team including projected win total lines and preseason predictions.

CFN SEC College Football Preview 2020

– Preview: Overview, Thoughts On Each Team

– CFN Preseason All-SEC Team, Top 30 Players

– Predictions For Every SEC Game, Schedule

– 5 (potentially) Stupid SEC Predictions

– Composite Schedule, 10 Most Interesting Games

– SEC 5-Year Program Analysis Rankings

Photo Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

SEC teams and previews by order of projected conference finish.