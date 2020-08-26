SEC College Football Preview 2020

SEC College Football Preview 2020

SEC

SEC College Football Preview 2020

The SEC is about to have one of its most entertaining seasons ever. No cupcake games, no tune-ups, no anything but SEC vs. SEC action for ten games in 11 weeks.

Realizing that things are changing by the day, here are the updated previews for every SEC team including projected win total lines and preseason predictions.

CFN SEC College Football Preview 2020
Preview: Overview, Thoughts On Each Team
CFN Preseason All-SEC Team, Top 30 Players
Predictions For Every SEC Game, Schedule
5 (potentially) Stupid SEC Predictions
Composite Schedule, 10 Most Interesting Games 
SEC 5-Year Program Analysis Rankings
Photo Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

SEC teams and previews by order of projected conference finish.

SEC East

Photo Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

7. Vanderbilt Commodores

CFN 2020 Vanderbilt Preview
2020 Vanderbilt Schedule

Preseason Projected Record: 1-9
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 2
Photo Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

6. Missouri Tigers

CFN 2020 Missouri Preview
2020 Missouri Schedule

Preseason Projected Record: 2-8
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 3.5
Photo Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

T3. Tennessee Volunteers

CFN 2020 Tennessee Preview
2020 Tennessee Schedule

Preseason Projected Record: 5-5
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 5.5
Photo Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

T3. South Carolina Gamecocks

CFN 2020 South Carolina Preview
2020 South Carolina Schedule

Preseason Projected Record: 5-5
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 5
Photo Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

T3. Kentucky Wildcats

CFN 2020 Kentucky Preview
2020 Kentucky Schedule

Preseason Projected Record: 5-5
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 5.5
Photo Credit: Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports

T1. Georgia Bulldogs

CFN 2020 Georgia Preview
2020 Georgia Schedule

Preseason Projected Record: 8-2
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 8
Photo Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

T1. Florida Gators

CFN 2020 Florida Preview
2020 Florida Schedule

Preseason Projected Record: 8-2
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 8
Photo Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

SEC West

Photo Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

7. Arkansas Razorbacks

CFN 2020 Arkansas Preview
2020 Arkansas Schedule

Preseason Projected Record: 0-10
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 1
Photo Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

6. Ole Miss Rebels

CFN 2020 Ole Miss Preview
2020 Ole Miss Schedule

Preseason Projected Record: 2-8
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 3.5
Photo Credit: Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports

5. Mississippi State Bulldogs

CFN 2020 Mississippi State Preview
2020 Mississippi State Schedule

Preseason Projected Record: 4-6
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 5
Photo Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

4. Texas A&M Aggies

CFN 2020 Texas A&M Preview
2020 Texas A&M Schedule

Preseason Projected Record: 6-4
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 6
Photo Credit: John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports

3. Auburn Tigers

CFN 2020 Auburn Preview
2020 Auburn Schedule

Preseason Projected Record: 7-3
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 7
Photo Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

2. LSU Tigers

CFN 2020 LSU Preview
2020 LSU Schedule

Preseason Projected Record: 8-2
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 8
Photo Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

1. Alabama Crimson Tide

CFN 2020 Alabama Preview
2020 Alabama Schedule

Preseason Projected Record: 9-1
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 8.5

Photo Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

