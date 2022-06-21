San Jose State Spartans Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

San Jose State Spartans Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?
San Jose State Spartans Preview
Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season
Season Prediction, What Will Happen
San Jose State Top 10 Players | SJSU Schedule
1
Cade Hall, DE Sr.
6-3, 270. 148 tackles, 18 sacks, 30.5 TFL, 1 broken up passes, 5 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries. 2020 Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year. First Team All-Mountain West.
2
Viliami Fehoko, DE Sr.
The 6-4, 263-pound veteran pass rusher is now a two-time First Team All-Mountain West performer with 13 sacks and 25 tackles for loss over the last two seasons after coming up with 44 tackles with a sack and three tackles for loss in his second season. Active, he has 11 broken up passes in four seasons and forced three fumbles last year.
3
Kyle Harmon, LB Sr.
6-0, 225. 340 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 18 TFL, 1 INT, 4 broken up passes, 2 fumble recoveries, 4 forced fumbles. Two-time First Team All-Mountain West.
4
Tre Jenkins, S Sr.
6-1, 213. 119 tackles, 2 INT, 5 broken up passes, 1 sack over the last three seasons. Second Team All-Mountain West.
5
Nehemiah Shelton, CB Sr.
6-2, 168. 145 tackles, 6 INT, 21 broken up passes, 2 forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 2 tackles for loss in four seasons. Honorable Mention All-Mountain West.
6
Chevan Cordeiro, QB Jr.
6-1, 190. 489-of-835 (59%), 6,167 yards, 45 TD, 22 INT, 295 carries, 1,083 yards, 13 TD in four years at Hawaii.
7
Alii Matau, LB Sr.
6-1, 226. 104 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 9.5 TFL, 1 INT, 5 broken up passes in four seasons.
8
Elijah Cooks, WR Sr.
6-4, 215. 115 catches, 1,478 yards (12.9 ypc), 18 TD, 1 rushing TD in five seasons at Nevada.
9
Isaiah Hamilton, WR Sr.
5-11, 180. 87 catches, 1,338 yards (15.4 ypc), 8 TD in three seasons.
10
Bryce Petersen, C Sr.
6-2, 295. Veteran center who started for four seasons at Akron and could work at guard if needed.
