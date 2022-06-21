San Jose State Spartans Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

San Jose State

By June 20, 2022 10:08 pm

San Jose State Spartans Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

1
Cade Hall, DE Sr.

6-3, 270. 148 tackles, 18 sacks, 30.5 TFL, 1 broken up passes, 5 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries. 2020 Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year. First Team All-Mountain West.

2
Viliami Fehoko, DE Sr.

The 6-4, 263-pound veteran pass rusher is now a two-time First Team All-Mountain West performer with 13 sacks and 25 tackles for loss over the last two seasons after coming up with 44 tackles with a sack and three tackles for loss in his second season. Active, he has 11 broken up passes in four seasons and forced three fumbles last year.

3
Kyle Harmon, LB Sr.

6-0, 225. 340 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 18 TFL, 1 INT, 4 broken up passes, 2 fumble recoveries, 4 forced fumbles. Two-time First Team All-Mountain West.

4
Tre Jenkins, S Sr.

6-1, 213. 119 tackles, 2 INT, 5 broken up passes, 1 sack over the last three seasons. Second Team All-Mountain West.

5
Nehemiah Shelton, CB Sr.

6-2, 168. 145 tackles, 6 INT, 21 broken up passes, 2 forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 2 tackles for loss in four seasons. Honorable Mention All-Mountain West.

6
Chevan Cordeiro, QB Jr.

6-1, 190. 489-of-835 (59%), 6,167 yards, 45 TD, 22 INT, 295 carries, 1,083 yards, 13 TD in four years at Hawaii.

7
Alii Matau, LB Sr.

6-1, 226. 104 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 9.5 TFL, 1 INT, 5 broken up passes in four seasons.

8
Elijah Cooks, WR Sr.

6-4, 215. 115 catches, 1,478 yards (12.9 ypc), 18 TD, 1 rushing TD in five seasons at Nevada.

9
Isaiah Hamilton, WR Sr. 

5-11, 180. 87 catches, 1,338 yards (15.4 ypc), 8 TD in three seasons.

10
Bryce Petersen, C Sr.

6-2, 295. Veteran center who started for four seasons at Akron and could work at guard if needed.

