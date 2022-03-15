San Francisco vs Murray State Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Round

San Francisco vs Murray State: NCAA Tournament First Round prediction and college basketball game preview.
San Francisco vs Murray State Game Preview, NCAA Tournament First Round How To Watch
Date: Thursday, March 17
Game Time: 9:40 pm
Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
How To Watch: CBS
Records: San Francisco (10 seed, 24-9)
Murray State (7 seed, 30-2)
Region: East
Why Murray State Will Win
San Francisco is a nice fit for the Racers.
Murray State doesn’t have a ton of size outside of 6-10 KJ Williams, and neither do the Dons. It can make the three, but it doesn’t live for it – San Francisco is great at guarding on the outside.
On a 19-game winning streak since losing to Auburn, this is an active team that loves to get on the boards and doesn’t make enough mistakes for the dangerous San Francisco defense to capitalize on.
The Racers should win the turnover battle and get on the move, they should at least be close to even in rebounding margin – if not win it – and they can really, really guard the three.
Again, Murray State doesn’t need to hit threes to win. San Francisco almost certainly does. However …
Why San Francisco Will Win
Murray State is a nice fit for the Dons.
Great, you want to get into an up-and-down shootout and make this about who can hit more threes? San Francisco will happily take its chances bombing away and hope that it makes enough threes to make up for Murray State’s twos.
Yeah, Murray State is great on the boards, but San Francisco will get its share on the offensive glass and should keep the Racers from coming up with the big boards that end up taking over games for them.
And then there’s the competition factor. Not to conference-shame the Ohio Valley Conference, but the losses over San Francisco losses over the last few months came to Gonzaga twice, Saint Mary’s twice, and in nail-biter against Portland when nothing went right.
San Francisco vs Murray State: What’s Going To Happen
Yeah, yeah, yeah, it’s a late night game for half of the country between two schools no one has seen or even knew existed.
Watch this game. These two are going to put on a thriller of a show.
San Francisco might do more three point shooting, but Murray State will jack up threes of its own – it’ll put up about 20 or so. Both teams get production from several spots, both teams are happy to run, and both will oblige with lots and lots of offense.
They’re tomato/tomatoh – they do the same things, only slightly different – and that includes being equally mediocre on the free throw line.
San Francisco is led by three seniors, Murray State is led by two juniors and a slew of upperclassmen. San Francisco has been tested just a wee bit more.
San Francisco vs Murray State: NCAA Tournament First Round Prediction, Lines
San Francisco 78, Murray State 76
Line: Murray State -1.5, o/u: 137
ATS Confidence out of 5: 1
San Francisco vs Murray State Must See Rating: 4
