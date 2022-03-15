San Francisco vs Murray State Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Round

San Francisco is a nice fit for the Racers.

Murray State doesn’t have a ton of size outside of 6-10 KJ Williams, and neither do the Dons. It can make the three, but it doesn’t live for it – San Francisco is great at guarding on the outside.

On a 19-game winning streak since losing to Auburn, this is an active team that loves to get on the boards and doesn’t make enough mistakes for the dangerous San Francisco defense to capitalize on.

The Racers should win the turnover battle and get on the move, they should at least be close to even in rebounding margin – if not win it – and they can really, really guard the three.

Again, Murray State doesn’t need to hit threes to win. San Francisco almost certainly does. However …

