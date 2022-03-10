San Diego State vs Fresno State College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

The San Diego State defense continues to be a killer.

This might not be the most efficient team offensively, and it struggles to hit the threes it takes, but it’s a fight to do much consistently against the Aztec style.

Nevada was able to hit 41% from three and 38% from the floor last week, and that seemed like it was an offensive explosion compared to what it wasn’t able to do in the 61-44 loss a few weeks earlier.

Fresno State battled in a double-overtime loss last week making just 34% from the floor. The Aztecs were great on the boards, they don’t turn the ball over, and …

