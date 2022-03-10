San Diego State vs Fresno State College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

San Diego State vs Fresno State prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Thursday, March 10
San Diego State vs Fresno State Game Preview, Mountain West Tournament How To Watch
Date: Thursday, March 10
Game Time: 11:30 ET
Venue: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV
How To Watch: CBS Sports Network
Record: San Diego State (21-7), Fresno State (19-12)
– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+
– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions
Why Fresno State Will Win
The Bulldogs almost had them.
San Diego State needed everything in the bag to get by 65-64 in double overtime last week. No, this isn’t quite the SDSU D, but Fresno State’s version is third in the nation in points allowed, it’s allowing just 41% from the field, and it’s been getting help from the offense on the free throw line.
The Aztecs aren’t going to start bombing away from three and they’re inconsistent on the free throw line. Every point will be gold in this because …
Why San Diego State Will Win
The San Diego State defense continues to be a killer.
This might not be the most efficient team offensively, and it struggles to hit the threes it takes, but it’s a fight to do much consistently against the Aztec style.
Nevada was able to hit 41% from three and 38% from the floor last week, and that seemed like it was an offensive explosion compared to what it wasn’t able to do in the 61-44 loss a few weeks earlier.
Fresno State battled in a double-overtime loss last week making just 34% from the floor. The Aztecs were great on the boards, they don’t turn the ball over, and …
San Diego State vs Fresno State: What’s Going To Happen
It’s a late night game that should be the perfect way to send you off to sleep.
It’ll be fun, and intense, and close, and it’ll be a fight to come up with points.
San Diego State will make it three straight over the Bulldogs with a bit more offense than it showed in the last meeting. It’ll come down to a few late shots, and once again, Matt Bradley will come though when needed.
San Diego State vs Fresno State: Prediction, Lines
San Diego State 65, Fresno State 58
Line: San Diego State -6, o/u: 115.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5
San Diego State vs Fresno State Must See Rating: 4
5: Calvin Ridley’s suspension
1: The NFL bombardment of gambling ads