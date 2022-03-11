San Diego State vs Colorado State College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview, Lines, How To Watch

San Diego State vs Colorado State prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Friday, March 11
San Diego State vs Colorado State Game Preview, Mountain West Tournament How To Watch
Date: Friday, March 11
Game Time: 12:00 am ET
Venue: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV
How To Watch: CBS Sports Network
Record: San Diego State (22-7), Colorado State (25-4)
Why Colorado State Will Win
Colorado State doesn’t turn the ball over.
Against the San Diego State defense, you can’t make a mistake. Colorado State turned it over 15 times in the last game against the Aztecs, and it still ended up winning 58-57.
Every point against SDSU is like pulling teeth, and Colorado State is one of the best teams in the nation on the free throw line, the offense has the scoring pop to go on a run the Aztecs don’t, and it’ll keep firing away from three.
However …
Why San Diego State Will Win
San Diego State can score four points in the first ten minutes of a game – like it did against Fresno State on Thursday night – and still end up winning by sucking the life out of an offense for a late second half stretch.
It’s a cliché, but it’s true. A four point lead seems like it’s 20.
Things don’t work inside against this D, it’s impossible to get a clean look from three, and all five players on the court will attack the ball and rebound.
No. 2 in the nation in scoring D and third in field goal percentage defense, the Rams are about to get pressured hard and …
San Diego State vs Colorado State: What’s Going To Happen
It’s San Diego State, so there won’t be anything remotely pretty about this.
However, the offense that started to show more confidence and woke up in the second half against Fresno State – helped by Matt Bradley starting to be more aggressive – will match another brilliant defensive performance to pull this off.
Colorado State will take a decent lead, and SDSU will chip away and keep chipping, and then the D will take over late.
San Diego State vs Colorado State: Prediction, Lines
San Diego State 67, Colorado State 62
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING
San Diego State vs Colorado State Must See Rating: 4
