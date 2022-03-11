San Diego State vs Colorado State College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview, Lines, How To Watch

San Diego State can score four points in the first ten minutes of a game – like it did against Fresno State on Thursday night – and still end up winning by sucking the life out of an offense for a late second half stretch.

It’s a cliché, but it’s true. A four point lead seems like it’s 20.

Things don’t work inside against this D, it’s impossible to get a clean look from three, and all five players on the court will attack the ball and rebound.

No. 2 in the nation in scoring D and third in field goal percentage defense, the Rams are about to get pressured hard and …

– Conference Tournament Game Previews, Predictions