San Diego State vs Boise State Prediction, Game Preview: Mountain West Championship

Boise State was able to figure out the San Diego State defense twice.

Sort of.

It only scored 42 points in the first meeting, but that was enough. It only scored 58 in the second meeting, but that was enough.

No, the Broncos don’t have the D the Aztecs will bring, but they allow just 61 points per game, they’re great at cleaning up the rebounds, and they’re used to playing tough games and coming through with good offensive efficiency.

They hit 47% from the field in the 68-61 win over Wyoming, and made 50% or more in six of the previous seven games.

San Diego State is winning – it got here – but the offense has been brutally painful. But …

