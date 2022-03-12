San Diego State vs Boise State Prediction, Game Preview: Mountain West Championship

San Diego State vs Boise State prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, March 12
San Diego State vs Boise State Game Preview, Mountain West Championship How To Watch
Date: Saturday, March 12
Game Time: 6:00 ET
Venue: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV
How To Watch: CBS
Record: San Diego State (23-7), Boise State (26-7)
– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+
– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions
Why Boise State Will Win
Boise State was able to figure out the San Diego State defense twice.
Sort of.
It only scored 42 points in the first meeting, but that was enough. It only scored 58 in the second meeting, but that was enough.
No, the Broncos don’t have the D the Aztecs will bring, but they allow just 61 points per game, they’re great at cleaning up the rebounds, and they’re used to playing tough games and coming through with good offensive efficiency.
They hit 47% from the field in the 68-61 win over Wyoming, and made 50% or more in six of the previous seven games.
San Diego State is winning – it got here – but the offense has been brutally painful. But …
Why San Diego State Will Win
The Aztecs are making free throws and they’re getting rebounds.
They might not be great this year on the line, but they’re hitting the ones they need to late in games. Every point is precious in low scoring Aztec games, and the free throws were there to slip by Fresno State and then Colorado State.
They’ve also stepped it up on the boards, winning the rebounding margin in each of the last six games.
San Diego State vs Boise State: What’s Going To Happen
Boise State will make its shots on the inside, but San Diego State will wipe away the rebound on the misses.
It’s San Diego State and Boise State – this isn’t going to be anything pretty offensively. However, Aztec star Matt Bradley is overdue to show up large in the the Mountain West Tournament, Boise State is worse on the free throw line than SDSU, and it’ll be another intense win for Brian Dutcher’s bunch.
– CFN Latest NFL Mock Draft: Post-Combine
San Diego State vs Boise State: Prediction, Lines
San Diego State 62, Boise State 59
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING
San Diego State vs Boise State Must See Rating: 4.5
5: Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
1: Bee Czar