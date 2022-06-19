Rutgers Scarlet Knights Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Rutgers

June 19, 2022

By |

Rutgers Scarlet Knights Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

Rutgers Scarlet Knights Preview 
Rutgers 2022 Preview
Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season
Season Prediction, What Will Happen
Rutgers Schedule & Analysis 

1
Christian Izien, S Sr.

The 5-10, 200-pound safety is a two-time Honorable Mention All-Big Ten performer going into his fifth year with the program and fourth season as a major factor. He made 219 tackles with four interceptions and 15 broken up passes with 10.5 tackles for loss and three fumble recoveries in his last three seasons.

2
Avery Young, CB Sr.

6-0, 195. 242 tackles, 2 sacks, 8 TFL, 21 broken up passes, 2 INT, 4 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery in four seasons. 2020 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten

3
Aron Cruickshank, WR/KR Sr.

5-10, 170. 4 catches for 40 yards, 6 carries for 51 yards, 1 TD, 24.6 yards per kick return, 2 TDs in two seasons at Wisconsin. 57 catches, 483 yards, (8.5 ypc), 3 TD, 56 rushing yards, 40 kick returns for 987 yards (24.7 ypr) 2 TD, 8 punt returns, 153 yards (19.1 ypr), 1 TD in two seasons at Rutgers. 2020 First Team All-Big Ten, 2019 Second Team All-Big Ten

4
Adam Korsak, P Sr.

6-2, 185. 274 punts, 12,021 yards (43.9 yards per kick), 113 put inside the 20, 40 over 50 yards. 2021 Second Team All-American, First Team All-Big Ten, 2020 & 2019 Second Team All-Big Ten, 2018 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten.

5
Kessawn Abraham, CB Sr.

5-10, 190. 54 tackles, 9 broken up passes – all last season – 3 TFL in four seasons.

6
Taj Harris, WR Sr.

6-1, 185. 151 catches, 2,028 yards (13.4 ypc), 10 TD in four seasons at Syracuse. 2020 Third Team All-ACC

7
Mohamed Toure, DE Jr.

6-2, 235. 75 tackles, 9 sacks, 13 TFL, 1 INT, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery in three seasons.

8
Ifeanyi Maijeh, DT Sr.

6-2, 290. 73 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 12 TFL, 2 forced fumbles in three years at Temple – 2019 First Team All-AAC. 19 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 3 TFL last year at Rutgers.

9
Mayan Ahanotu, DT Sr.

6-4, 290. 39 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 4 TFL, 1 forced fumble in two seasons

10
Sean Ryan, WR Sr.

6-4, 200. 12 catches, 162 yards, 1 TD in one season at Temple. 69 catches, 882 yards (12.8 ypc), 3 TD in three seasons at West Virginia.

