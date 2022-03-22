Purdue vs Saint Peter's Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

This Saint Peter’s thing is a cute story and all, but here’s the crazy part about the 15 seed’s improbable run out of the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament …

It’s legitimately playing great.

It hit 51% from the field against Kentucky – and held tough in overtime when it should’ve been when the big, bad blue blood powerhouse kicked it all in – and it was outstanding defensively against Murray State. It dominated the boards against the Racers and held its own against the Wildcats.

There’s not a whole lot of size, but there’s decent enough depth to keep everyone fresh, and that’s going to mean everything. The Peacocks have been able to hold up down the stretch in the first two games.

Purdue turns the ball over way too much, Saint Peter’s takes the ball away.

Purdue generally loses – 5-5 – when it can’t hit more than 44% of its shots, and Saint Peter’s hasn’t allowed teams to do more than 44% from the field in 14 of the last 15 games.

But …

