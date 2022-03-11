Purdue vs Penn State College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Purdue vs Penn State prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Friday, March 11
Purdue vs Penn State Game Preview, Big Ten Tournament How To Watch
Date: Friday, March 11
Game Time: 9:00 ET
Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
How To Watch: BTN
Record: Purdue (25-6), Penn State (14-16)
Why Penn State Will Win
Well check out Penn State deciding it wants to play a little more college basketball.
Ohio State has been ultra-flaky and enjoys being weird, and Penn State was happy to oblige with a 47-point second half with an explosion of points after struggling in the first half of the 71-68 win.
Penn State can play a little defense. The offense pop was a stunner, but it leads the Big Ten in scoring D and it stepped up late when it had to. Purdue has a versatile offense that can do a little of everything, but it’s not going to create a slew of easy points off its defense.
However …
Why Purdue Will Win
Purdue isn’t Ohio State.
The Boilermakers aren’t perfect, but they’re amazing on the boards, they can get around the Nittany Lion D with a whole lot of good passes, and Penn State doesn’t have the scoring ability you might think after what happened against Ohio State.
Penn State’s defense doesn’t force mistakes, the offense almost never gets to the free throw line, and Purdue doesn’t foul.
In other words … don’t expect a repeat of what the Nittany Lions did on Thursday night.
Purdue vs Penn State: What’s Going To Happen
Purdue won the first meeting back in early January 75-67 because it hit 48% form the field to overcome one of Penn State’s better shooting days. But The Nittany Lions have been feisty enough at times to get hot from three and make things interesting.
Not in this.
It’ll be a bit of a workmanlike effort for Purdue. It’ll score too easily, rebound well, and it will hold up when Penn State’s late run comes.
Penn State just doesn’t do enough on the free throw line pull off the upset.
Purdue vs Penn State: Prediction, Lines
Purdue 71, Penn State 63
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING
Purdue vs Penn State Must See Rating: 3
