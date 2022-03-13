Purdue vs Iowa Prediction, Game Preview: Big Ten Championship

This team just can’t be put away.

Illinois managed to do it last week at home, and Michigan was dominant from the field in mid-February, but that’s been it ever since February started.

The Hawkeyes might not play enough D, but the offense scores, keeps scoring, and as Indiana found out, it produces the occasional miracle from the outside, too.

Purdue has been great, but the defense isn’t going to do anything to screw up the Hawkeye backcourt that moves the ball around too easily. If the Iowa offense is on, good luck.

Don’t bother applying if you’re not prepared to play in the 80s if the Hawkeye threes are falling, but …

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches