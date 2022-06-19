Purdue Boilermakers Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

There are several Boilermakers who could turn into the team’s top player this season – yeah, go ahead and put Aidan O’Connell up here – but Allen is coming off a strong few seasons and should be ready for a huge senior year now that he settled in a physical safety.

The 6-1, 195-pound two-time Honorable Mention All-Big Ten performer made 124 tackles, seven interceptions, six broken up passes, and 5.5 tackles for loss with two fumble recoveries over the last three seasons.