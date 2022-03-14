Providence vs South Dakota State Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Round

Providence vs South Dakota State: NCAA Tournament First Round prediction and college basketball game preview.
Providence vs South Dakota State Game Preview, NCAA Tournament First Round How To Watch
Date: Wednesday, March 17
Game Time: 12:40 pm
Venue: KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY
Records: Providence (4 seed, 25-5)
South Dakota State (13 seed, 30-4)
Region: Midwest
Why South Dakota State Will Win
This is NOT a 13-seed.
Actually, it is – you are what your seed is – but it shouldn’t be.
The Jackrabbits are on a 21-game winning streak because they’re better from three than anyone in America. They make 45% of their outside shots, crank up 87 points per game like it was nothing, and they’re good enough n the defensive boards to to prevent a slew of second chance points.
Providence might like to keep games relatively low scoring, but it probably won’t have a choice in this.
Creighton went off from the outside in the Big East Tournament, and the Friars couldn’t keep up in an 85-58 loss. If South Dakota State can hit a few threes and take the Friars out of their comfort zone, it should be able to keep up the pressure with its offensive style.
Providence has gone dead-cold from three at the absolute wrong time.
However …
Why Providence Will Win
Experience.
South Dakota State is very, very young, and it’s not all that deep.
It’s not like Providence is full of tournament veterans – it’s the first time the school has been in the NCAA Tournament since 2018 – but its regular rotation is six seniors and a junior.
There’s absolutely nothing flashy about this bunch, but they’re usually able to control games with their style, and they’re almost always able to come through in the clutch in tight game after tight game.
South Dakota State might be ripping through teams, but it hasn’t been challenged all that hard in several weeks. It’s not used to playing games that bog down into slow slugfests, and more than anything else …
Providence vs South Dakota State: What’s Going To Happen
Providence can defend the three.
South Dakota State has more to its overall game than just the outside shot, and it’ll come down with a few threes, but Villanova is the only team to hit more than nine threes against the Friars over the last 14 games and South Dakota State is no Villanova.
Providence can’t let this game get out of hand. It has to be in control from the start and slow this down, and it has to come up with free throws late. The team isn’t great on the line – South Dakota State is – but it makes the ones it desperately has to.
The Jackrabbits will go on a late run of threes to keep this tight, but Providence will go Providence and pull this out with a late score.
Providence vs South Dakota State: NCAA Tournament First Round Prediction, Lines
Providence 74, South Dakota State 71
Line: Providence -2, o/u: 149.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5
Providence vs South Dakota State Must See Rating: 4
