Providence vs South Dakota State Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Round

This is NOT a 13-seed.

Actually, it is – you are what your seed is – but it shouldn’t be.

The Jackrabbits are on a 21-game winning streak because they’re better from three than anyone in America. They make 45% of their outside shots, crank up 87 points per game like it was nothing, and they’re good enough n the defensive boards to to prevent a slew of second chance points.

Providence might like to keep games relatively low scoring, but it probably won’t have a choice in this.

Creighton went off from the outside in the Big East Tournament, and the Friars couldn’t keep up in an 85-58 loss. If South Dakota State can hit a few threes and take the Friars out of their comfort zone, it should be able to keep up the pressure with its offensive style.

Providence has gone dead-cold from three at the absolute wrong time.

However …

