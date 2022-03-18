Providence vs Richmond Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament Second Round

Providence vs Richmond prediction: NCAA Tournament Second Round pick and college basketball game preview.
Providence vs Richmond Game Preview, NCAA Tournament Second Round How To Watch
Date: Saturday, March 19
Game Time: COMING
Venue: KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY
How To Watch: COMING
Records: Providence (4 seed, 24-12)
Richmond (12 seed, 26-5)
Region: Midwest
Why Richmond Will Win
The chances will be there.
Providence is terrific. It’s a tough team that holds firm late in close game after close game, but it rarely rises up and rips through a team to make things easy.
This will be played in the 60s, Richmond should have a few moments in the final five minutes to make a key basket, and no matter what it’s going to keep firing up the threes.
It didn’t hit them against Iowa – 5-of-17 – but it picked a great time to play its best defensive game of the year, it didn’t get destroyed on the boards, and …
Why Providence Will Win
Yeah, Iowa didn’t show up against Richmond.
That was nowhere near the same sort of offense that dominated throughout the year and roared to the Big Ten Tournament title.
Oh sure, give the Spiders credit for playing well and coming up with the win, but …
Again, Iowa didn’t show up against a Richmond defense that’s among the worst in the nation in field goal % D, doesn’t do much on the boards, and is usually horrible at guarding the three.
Providence wasn’t great in the 66-57 win over South Dakota State, but it went full Providence.
It was good on the glass, great on the free throw line, and even though it was a questionable late call, the veteran group of seniors got a veteran senior-type play from its top junior, Jared Bynum, to draw a key foul for free throws.
The Friars rotate all seniors, one sophomore, and Bynum. They don’t buckle in the clutch.
Providence vs Richmond: What’s Going To Happen
Again, you know exactly what’s going to happen because it’s a Providence game.
It’s going to be a low scoring fight with Richmond hanging around with enough threes to keep Providence from pulling away …
Right up until it pulls away.
The Friars will be better on the boards, defending the three, and hitting free throws in the final five minutes to win.
Providence vs Richmond Prediction: NCAA Tournament Second Round, Lines
Prediction: Providence 68, Richmond 61
Line: Providence -3, o/u: 134.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 3
Providence vs Richmond Must See Rating: 3.5
