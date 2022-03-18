Providence vs Richmond Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament Second Round

Yeah, Iowa didn’t show up against Richmond.

That was nowhere near the same sort of offense that dominated throughout the year and roared to the Big Ten Tournament title.

Oh sure, give the Spiders credit for playing well and coming up with the win, but …

Again, Iowa didn’t show up against a Richmond defense that’s among the worst in the nation in field goal % D, doesn’t do much on the boards, and is usually horrible at guarding the three.

Providence wasn’t great in the 66-57 win over South Dakota State, but it went full Providence.

It was good on the glass, great on the free throw line, and even though it was a questionable late call, the veteran group of seniors got a veteran senior-type play from its top junior, Jared Bynum, to draw a key foul for free throws.

The Friars rotate all seniors, one sophomore, and Bynum. They don’t buckle in the clutch.

