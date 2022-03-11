Providence vs Creighton College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

This isn’t the most consistent of Creighton teams, but it couldn’t miss in key moments of the 74-63 win over Marquette. It hit 49% from the field, it overcame lots of turnovers with a great day on the boards, and now it gets another shot at Providence.

It was an ugly 72-51 loss a few weeks ago, but that’s not Providence. The Friars make every game close, they don’t force takeaways, and they don’t score in bunches.

They needed a late run to get by Butler by four, and it’s going to take some clutch play late to survive if Creighton can stay hot.

It’s really easy for the Bluejays. When the make their shots, they win. Shooting percentage matters, but …

