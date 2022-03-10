Providence vs Butler College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

The Friars might have had problems with Villanova over the last few weeks, but that’s been it for the losses since early January.

This is a rested, tested, veteran team that’s been through a whole slew of close battles and came out time and again with a win. That includes two wins over Butler.

The Friars are amazing at stopping the three, they’re great on the offensive glass, and Butler doesn’t do enough on the glass. However …

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches