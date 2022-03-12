Princeton vs Yale Prediction, Game Preview: Ivy League Championship

The Bulldogs were able to slip by Penn 67-61 by hitting 48% from the field and coming up with a nice defensive performance – but that’s what they do.

They might not crank up the big offensive bursts, but they can do it even though there aren’t a ton of threes. They’re at their best guarding the perimeter on one side, and moving the ball around for the open shot on the other.

No. 1 in the Ivy League in field goal D and three point defense, Yale can grind and make offenses stall for stretches.

However …

