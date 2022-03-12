Princeton vs Yale Prediction, Game Preview: Ivy League Championship

Princeton vs Yale prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Sunday, March 13
Princeton vs Yale Game Preview, Ivy League Championship How To Watch
Date: Sunday, March 13
Game Time: 12:00 ET
Venue: Lavietes Pavilion, Cambridge, MA
How To Watch: ESPN2 & ESPN+
Record: Princeton (23-5), Yale (18-11)
Why Yale Will Win
The Bulldogs were able to slip by Penn 67-61 by hitting 48% from the field and coming up with a nice defensive performance – but that’s what they do.
They might not crank up the big offensive bursts, but they can do it even though there aren’t a ton of threes. They’re at their best guarding the perimeter on one side, and moving the ball around for the open shot on the other.
No. 1 in the Ivy League in field goal D and three point defense, Yale can grind and make offenses stall for stretches.
However …
Why Princeton Will Win
Princeton won’t let this game bog down.
Yale might try to slow the pace from time to time, but the Tigers will bomb away from three enough to keep the pressure on.
They’ve made 11 or more threes in seven of the last eight games, and the outlier was an 81-75 win over Yale when they hit nine.
They hit 41% from three in the win, 42% in the 80-74 loss to the Bulldogs in late January, and they’re going to play this in their own comfort zone.
Princeton vs Yale: What’s Going To Happen
Yale has to be patient.
It’s going to be tempted to crank up the offense – it can do it, as long as the points are coming off takeaways and mistakes – but it needs to rely on its defense and keep this close late.
If it comes down to free throws, Yale wins. For all the great shooting that Princeton does, it doesn’t apply to the line.
But the Tigers will overcome a few rocky spots with key threes against a great day from the Yale D. They won’t pull away, but one big three will allow them to finally breathe.
Princeton vs Yale: Ivy League Championship Prediction, Lines
Princeton 74, Yale 70
