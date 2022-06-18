Pitt Panthers Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Pitt Panthers Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?
1
Kedon Slovis, QB Sr.
The 6-3, 205-pound senior wasn’t supposed to be a star early on in his career, but an injury to JT Daniels opened the door for Slovis to take over the USC quarterback job.
He exploded as a true freshman completing 72% of his passes for 3,502 yards and 30 touchdowns with nine picks, earning Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 honors.
Great in his second season, in just six games he threw for over 1,900 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven picks on the was to the All-Pac-12 first team. Last year was rough – it was a lost year for the program – but he still hit 65% of his passes for 2,153 yards and 11 touchdowns with eight picks.
2
Habakkuk Baldonado, DE Sr.
6-5, 255. 74 tackles, 13 sacks, 16.5 TFL, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 forced fumble in three seasons. Second Team All-ACC
3
Calijah Kancey, DT Jr.
6-0, 275. Ultra-quick interior presence, 61 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 11 TFL, 3 broken up passes, 1 forced fumble in the last two seasons. First Team All-ACC
4
SirVocea Dennis, LB Sr.
6-1, 230. 139 tackles, 8 sacks, 24.5 TFL, 1 INT (for a TD), 1 fumble recovery in his last two seasons. 2021 Second Team All-ACC, 2020 Third Team All-ACC
5
Carter Warren, OT Sr.
6-5, 320. Took over the starting left tackle job last year and now he’s a good pro prospect for somewhere on an NFL line. As is, he’s the team’s top pass protector. Second Team All-ACC
6
Brandon Hill, SS Jr.
5-11, 195. 100 tackles, 2 INT, 9 broken up passes, 3 forced fumbles, 2.5 TFL in the last two seasons. Second Team All-ACC
7
Jared Wayne, WR Sr.
6-3, 210. 85 catches, 1,241 yards (14.6 ypc), 7 TD in three seasons
8
Erick Hallett, S Jr.
5-11, 190. 106 tackles, 5 INT – 1 TD – 19 broken up passes, 2.5 TFL, 2 forced fumble in three seasons. Honorable Mention All-ACC
9
Gabe Houy, OT Sr.
6-6, 315. Going into his fourth year as a starter, he started out as a guard, moved to tackle, saw a little time at guard, and now is a pro prospect who’ll likely lock down the right tackle job again. Third Team All-ACC
10
Konata Mumpfield, WR Jr.
6-1, 180. 63 catches, 751 yards (11.9 ypc), 8 TD last year at Akron. Second Team All-MAC
