Pitt Panthers Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

The 6-3, 205-pound senior wasn’t supposed to be a star early on in his career, but an injury to JT Daniels opened the door for Slovis to take over the USC quarterback job.

He exploded as a true freshman completing 72% of his passes for 3,502 yards and 30 touchdowns with nine picks, earning Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 honors.

Great in his second season, in just six games he threw for over 1,900 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven picks on the was to the All-Pac-12 first team. Last year was rough – it was a lost year for the program – but he still hit 65% of his passes for 2,153 yards and 11 touchdowns with eight picks.