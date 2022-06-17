Penn State Nittany Lions Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Penn State Nittany Lions Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?
Penn State Nittany Lions Preview
Penn State 2022 Preview
Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season
Season Prediction, What Will Happen
Penn State Schedule & Analysis
1
Joey Porter, CB Jr.
The 6-2, 196-pound veteran corner was named a Third Team All-Big Ten performer over the last two seasons, and now he’s on the verge of becoming an All-American on the way to cementing himself as a top pro prospect.
He made three tackles in a reserve role in his first season, and came up with 83 stops with one interception and eight broken up passes over the last two.
2
Parker Washington, WR Jr.
5-10, 212. 100 catches, 1,309 yards (13.1 ypc), 10 TD in two seasons
3
PJ Mustipher, DT Sr.
6-4, 329. 107 tackles, 3 sacks, 10 TFL, 1 broken up pass, 2 forced fumbles. 2021 Second Team All-Big Ten, 2020 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten
4
Ji’Ayir Brown, S Sr.
5-11, 204. 79 tackles, 6 INT, 6 broken up passes, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 forced fumble, 2 TFL in two seasons. Third Team All-Big Ten
5
Sean Clifford, QB Sr.
6-2, 216. 607-1,005 (60%) for 7,839 yards, 62 TD, 24 INT, 897 rushing yards, 10 TD in four seasons.
6
Keyvone Lee, RB Soph.
6-0, 234. 197 carries, 968 yards (4.9 ypc), 6 TD, 27 catches, 196 yards in two seasons.
7
Mitchell Tinsley, WR
Sr.
6-1, 205. 130 catches, 1,779 yards (13.7 ypc), 18 TD in two seasons at WKU. 2021 Second Team All-Conference USA
8
Nick Singleton, RB Fr.
6-0, 210. Ultra-fast with great size and the ability to hit home runs from anywhere on the field, he was a superstar recruit who’ll see time right away in the rotation.
9
Kalen King, CB Soph.
5-11, 186. 21 tackles, 5 broken up passes, 1 forced fumble last year
10
Curtis Jacobs, LB Soph
6-1, 207. 70 tackles, 3 sacks, 7.5 TFL, 1 INT, 2 broken up passes in two seasons. Honorable Mention All-Big Ten
