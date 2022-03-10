Oregon vs Colorado College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview, Lines, How To Watch

The Buffaloes are getting an Oregon team that might have rolled a bad Oregon State to get here, but lost five games in six before the Pac-12 Tournament started.

There’s a lot to worry with the Ducks, but they don’t shoot all that well and they don’t move the ball around well enough to create easy chances. This isn’t the high-powered team of the recent past.

Colorado makes threes. It leads the Pac-12 in three-point shooting percentage, working its way to the right shots with an efficient attack.

However …

