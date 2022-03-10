Oregon vs Colorado College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview, Lines, How To Watch

Oregon vs Colorado prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Thursday, March 10
Oregon vs Colorado Game Preview, Pac-12 Tournament How To Watch
Date: Thursday, March 10
Game Time: 5:30 ET
Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV
How To Watch: Pac-12 Network
Record: Oregon (19-13), Colorado (20-10)
Why Colorado Will Win
The Buffaloes are getting an Oregon team that might have rolled a bad Oregon State to get here, but lost five games in six before the Pac-12 Tournament started.
There’s a lot to worry with the Ducks, but they don’t shoot all that well and they don’t move the ball around well enough to create easy chances. This isn’t the high-powered team of the recent past.
Colorado makes threes. It leads the Pac-12 in three-point shooting percentage, working its way to the right shots with an efficient attack.
However …
Why Colorado Will Win
Colorado is hardly consistent from the outside.
It lost to Oregon when it only hit 26% from three and was miserable on the free throw line, and that’s a big deal.
The Buffaloes are 12-3 when they hit seven or more threes and 7-1 when they hit eight or more. They can get by when they’re not hot from the outside – most famously, getting by Arizona when they couldn’t make a thing – but everything functions from getting the shots down when they take them.
The Ducks are okay at getting out and stopping the three, and that goes hand in hand with their ability to force turnovers.
Oregon vs Colorado: What’s Going To Happen
Colorado might not do anything all that well other than make threes matter, but it’s playing well.
Wins are wins, but it’s been hard to come up with any sort of consistency.
On the flip side, losses are losses – sorry about that line – with Oregon coming up with one good win over UCLA, but struggling defensively against everyone else.
Colorado won’t be perfect, but it’ll make tis shots – and that includes on the line – and Oregon will be cold for too many stretches.
Oregon vs Colorado: Prediction, Lines
Colorado 70, Oregon 66
Line: Oregon -1.5, o/u: 139.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 3
Oregon vs Colorado Must See Rating: 3
