Oregon State Beavers Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Oregon State Beavers Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
Oregon State Beavers Preview
Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season
Season Prediction, What Will Happen
OSU Schedule & Analysis
1
Omar Speights, LB Jr.
The longtime 6-1, 236-pound linebacker and great tackler can work inside or out with 225 tackles, 5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions, 6 broken up passes and 2 fumble recoveries in his three seasons. He’s a three-time Honorable Mention All-Pac-12
2
Jaydon Grant, S Sr.
6-0, 191. Going into his seventh-year – missed his first season hurt. 159 tackles, 6 INT, 19 broken up passes, 3 forced fumbles, 1 sack, 4 TFL over the last five years. Honorable Mention All-Pac-12
3
Isaac Hodgins, DE Sr.
6-0, 266. Missed all of 2021. 76 tackles, 5 sacks, 9.5, TFL, 1 broken up pass in three seasons. 2020 Honorable Mention All-Pac-12
4
Alex Austin, CB Soph.
6-1, 189. 83 tackles, 2 INT, 12 broken up passes, two fumble recoveries in three seasons. Honorable Mention All-Pac-12
5
Joshua Gray, OT Soph.
6-4, 296. Quick starting left tackle, he earned all-star honors in his first two years. 2020 Second Team All-Pac-12, 2021 Honorable Mention All-Pac-12
6
Brandon Kipper, OG Sr.
6-6, 327. Versatile blocker who worked at right tackles and guard over his first three seasons. Going into his fourth season as a starter, likely playing right guard. Two-time Honorable Mention All-Pac-12
7
Chance Nolan, QB Jr.
Honorable Mention All-Pac-12
8
Rejzohn Wright, CB Sr.
6-2, 193. 51 tackles, 2 INT, 10 broken up passes, 1 sack, 1 TFL last season. Honorable Mention All-Pac-12
9
Damien Martinez, RB Fr.
6-0, 228. Big recruit with speed to go along with the size, the Texas native ran for 26 scores in his senior year and has the inside track on the starting job.
👨🏾🔬…. pic.twitter.com/h6TMGck3be
— damien martinez🔸 (@damienfor6) May 25, 2022
10
Tre'Shaun Harrison, WR Sr.
6-1, 193. 38 catches, 543 yards (14.3 ypc), 4 TD
Oregon State Beavers Preview
Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season
Season Prediction, What Will Happen
OSU Schedule & Analysis