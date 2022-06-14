Oregon Ducks Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

The 6-3, 250-pound big-time recruit earned Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 honors in 2020 making 48 tackles with two sacks, 6.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble in seven games.

Last year he took his game to another level with 114 stops, four sacks, 8.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, five broken up passes and an interception in a First Team All-Pac-12 season. He’s a top pro prospect who should be in the mix for All-America honors.