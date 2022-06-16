Ole Miss Rebels Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Okay, okay, first he actually has to win the job, but he’s got too much talent to not blow up in this offense under this coaching staff.

The 6-2, 220-pounder was a superstar recruit for USC – he was the 2020 Gatorade National Football Player of the Year – comes to Ole Miss after completing 117-of-189 passes for 1,353 yards, nine touchdowns, five interceptions, and with 43 rushing yards and two touchdowns last year.