Oklahoma vs Texas Tech College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

College Basketball

By March 11, 2022 2:03 am

Oklahoma vs Texas Tech prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Friday, March 11

Oklahoma vs Texas Tech Game Preview, Big 12 Tournament How To Watch

Date: Friday, March 11
Game Time: 9:30 ET
Venue: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO
How To Watch: ESPN2
Record: Oklahoma (18-14), Texas Tech (24-8)
Why Texas Tech Will Win

Beating Iowa State isn’t like taking down Baylor, but …

Yeeeeeeeeeeeesh.

Texas Tech beat the Cyclones 72-51 by allowing just 31% from the field with 20 takeaways and a totally dominant defensive performance from the best defense in field goal percentage in the Big 12.

Oklahoma is all about efficiency, but the O occasionally falls flat for stretches. It might have been great in the win over Baylor, but it struggles to consistently get to 70 points and was shut down to a dead stop in a 66-42 Texas Tech win a few weeks ago.

Two. Oklahoma made one of its two free throw attempts in that loss, but …

Why Oklahoma Will Win

When the Sooners are on, they’re dangerous enough to shoot over the Texas Tech D.

They won the first meeting in Norman by making 49% from the field and keeping Texas Tech to 2-of-17 from three.

As amazing as the Red Raider defense might be, it struggles to consistently get the O going on the road. It couldn’t get going against Oklahoma State, couldn’t push past TCU – even though the inside game was great – and lost to OU – all three were on the road.

It’s not going to run away and hide with this. It’ll want to clamp down defensively and keep the offensive mistakes to a minimum, but everything feeds off the D. However …

Oklahoma vs Texas Tech: What’s Going To Happen

Rebounding. That’s going to be Oklahoma’s downfall in this.

It beat Baylor on the board, but it managed to survive and advance by allowing just 3-of-22 from three. Texas Tech is about to walk into that defense and have its issue, too.

However, the Red Raiders will do a nice job on the boards, Oklahoma will lose the rebounding battle and the free throws won’t be there late.

Oklahoma vs Texas Tech: Prediction, Lines

Texas Tech 60, Oklahoma 52
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Oklahoma vs Texas Tech Must See Rating: 4

5: THE PLAYERS Championship
1: The hype over 17

