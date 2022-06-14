Oklahoma State Cowboys Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Go ahead and put in any one of about four Oklahoma State defensive ends in this spot, and several other stars appear ready to step up, but the star of the show is the First Team All-Big 12 quarterback.

Sanders threw 30 touchdown passes and ran for almost 800 yards and four touchdowns in his first two seasons, and then he took it up a few notches. There might have been a few too many interceptions at bad times, but he completed 62% of his passes for a third straight season for 2,839 yards and 20 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. He also ran for 668 yards and six touchdowns.