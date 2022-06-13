Oklahoma Sooners Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Oklahoma Sooners Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?
Oklahoma Sooners Preview
Oklahoma 2022 Preview
Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season
Season Prediction, What Will Happen
OU Schedule & Analysis
1
Marvin Mims, WR Jr.
The silky smooth 5-11, 179-pound junior was one of the team’s top targets over the last two seasons, growing into a star pro prospect. He followed up a 37-catch, 610-yard, nine touchdown Second Team All-Big 12 season with 32 catches for 705 yards and five scores – averaging 22 yards per catch – in an Honorable Mention All-Big 12 campaign.
2
Dillon Gabriel, QB Jr.
6-0 205. Missed most of last year hurt. 554-913 (61%), 8,037 yards, 70 TD, 14 INT, 167 carries, 372 rushing yards, 8 TD in three seasons at UCF. Two-time Second Team All-American Athletic Conference.
They say life’s a gamble like rolling the dice… DIMETIME pic.twitter.com/8xGNDWjaR3
— Dillon Gabriel (@_dillongabriel_) January 4, 2022
3
Anton Harrison, OT Jr.
6-6, 309. Good pro prospect at tackle or guard, he started most of the last two years at left tackle and should be an all-star this year on the left side.
4
Jalen Redmond, DT Jr.
6-3, 284. Missed almost half of last year hurt. 48 tackles, 10 sacks, 21.5 TFL, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 forced fumble, 2 broken up passes in three seasons.
5
DaShaun White, LB Sr.
6-0, 224. 169 tackles 3.5 sacks, 13.5 TFL, 2 fumble recoveries, 2 broken up passes in four seasons
6
Woodi Washington, CB Jr.
5-11, 193. 86 tackles, 4 INT, 6 broken up passes in three seasons – missed half of last year hurt.
7
Michael Turk, P Sr.
6-0, 228. All-America talent who averaged 45.8 yards per punt with 45 put inside the 20 over two years at Arizona State – he was a two-time First Team All-Pac-12 pick. Last year he averaged 51.2 yards per kick with 16 put inside the 20 in a First Team All-Big 12 season for Oklahoma.
8
Key Lawrence, S Jr.
6-0, 204. 55 tackles, 5 broken up passes, 3 forced fumbles, 1 sack, 12 TFL in two seasons. Honorable Mention All-Big 12
9
Eric Gray, RB Sr.
5-10, 209. 258 carries, 1,311 yards (5.1 ypc), 8 TD, 43 catches, 369 yards, 3 TD in two seasons at Tennessee. 78 carries, 412 yards (5.3 ypc), 2 TD, 23 catches, 229 yards, 2 TD last season at OU.
10
Theo Wease, WR Sr.
6-2, 201. Missed last year hurt, but before that he caught 45 passes for 666 yards (14.8 ypc), 6 TD in two seasons.
For more Oklahoma football – and thanks for the top 10 list help – go to Soonerswire.com
