Ohio State vs Penn State College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Ohio State vs Penn State Game Preview, Big Ten Tournament How To Watch
Date: Thursday, March 10
Game Time: 9:00 ET
Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
How To Watch: BTN
Record: Penn State (13-16), Ohio State (19–10)
Why Penn State Will Win
The Nittany Lions weren’t perfect in the 60-51 first round win over Minnesota, but they got hot in the second half, the defense cranked it up, and now they have a shot against a reeling Ohio State.
The Buckeyes have been weird. Great early in the season, rocky in the middle, decent in mid-February, and awful at the end, they’ve lost three of their last four games because they’re just not shooting consistently well. They win when the hit over 48% of their shots, and usually lose when they don’t.
They shot 38% in a rough win over Penn State in mid-January. Since then, they’re 7-0 when making over 48% from the field and 1-6 when they don’t.
Why Ohio State Will Win
Penn State doesn’t score enough.
No, Ohio State probably won’t make more than 48% of its shots, but as long as it can find ways to get to the free throw line, come up with a few transition points, and get large on the offensive glass, it should be okay.
Penn State is last in the Big Ten in scoring, last in free throws, and last in takeaways – it doesn’t do enough to generate points. Ohio State might not be playing all that well, but the offense has ben a wee bit better than the D.
Get to 65 points and there shouldn’t be a problem.
Ohio State vs Penn State: What’s Going To Happen
Will Ohio State snap out of its funk?
Even if it doesn’t can Penn State take advantage of it by finding ways to score?
Don’t expect a ton of points, and expect a whole lot of sloppiness, but Ohio State will be better from the field and should get one good scoring burst late to pull this off.
Ohio State vs Penn State: Prediction, Lines
Ohio State 68, Penn State 62
Line: Ohio State -5, o/u: 127.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2
Ohio State vs Penn State Must See Rating: 3
