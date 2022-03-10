Ohio State vs Penn State College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

The Nittany Lions weren’t perfect in the 60-51 first round win over Minnesota, but they got hot in the second half, the defense cranked it up, and now they have a shot against a reeling Ohio State.

The Buckeyes have been weird. Great early in the season, rocky in the middle, decent in mid-February, and awful at the end, they’ve lost three of their last four games because they’re just not shooting consistently well. They win when the hit over 48% of their shots, and usually lose when they don’t.

They shot 38% in a rough win over Penn State in mid-January. Since then, they’re 7-0 when making over 48% from the field and 1-6 when they don’t.

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches