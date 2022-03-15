Ohio State vs Loyola Chicago Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Round

By March 15, 2022 4:57 pm

Ohio State vs Loyola Chicago: NCAA Tournament First Round prediction and college basketball game preview.

Ohio State vs Loyola Chicago Game Preview, NCAA Tournament First Round How To Watch

Date: Friday, March 18
Game Time: 12:15 pm
Venue: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA
How To Watch: CBS
Records: Ohio State (7 seed, 19-11)
Loyola Chicago (10 seed, 25-7)
Region: South

Why Loyola Chicago Will Win

New coach, a few new players, new season, new tournament …

But it’s not like this group isn’t used to the NCAA Tournament spotlight after a great run last year.

The Final Four trip in 2018 was before these players were around, but again, the expectations are higher than they are for most normal 10 seeds.

Like those teams other teams, the 2022 version slows things down to a crawl, plays a suffocating style of defense, and it’s ultra-efficient from the field. The offense is great from three, it’s an active bunch on the boards, and everything works around for the easy shot.

Ohio State doesn’t rebound well enough, it doesn’t force turnovers, and …

Why Ohio State Will Win

The talent is there.

Ohio State is an interesting team that can’t quite put it all together. It’s got the ability to light it up with an explosive offense, but it’s got a weird way of going dead cold – on both ends of the floor – for stretches.

It’s all about the three with this team – everything seems to be fueled when the Buckeyes are hitting their outside shots.

They lost to Rutgers in early February even though they couldn’t seem to miss from three, but that was an aberration. They’re 10-1 when making more than 41% from the outside.

Loyola has allowed teams to hit 41% or better from three ten times.

Ohio State vs Loyola Chicago: What’s Going To Happen

Yeah, the storyline is all about an Ohio State team that’s wildly inconsistent and can’t quite put it all together, but Loyola isn’t above coming up with a dud, either.

The problem for the Buckeyes, though, is that they just can’t win unless they’re lights out from the field. Over the last 13 games they’re 6-0 when they hit better than 48% of their shots and 0-7 when they don’t.

Loyola’s defense won’t allow the Buckeyes to be that sharp.

More than that, Ohio State won’t generate enough second chance points its misses, Loyola is too good on the free throw line, and …

It’s tournament time, and it’s Loyola.

Ohio State vs Loyola Chicago: NCAA Tournament First Round Prediction, Lines

Loyola Chicago 66, Ohio State 64
Line: EVEN, o/u: 132.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Ohio State vs Loyola Chicago Must See Rating: 4

5: Sunshine Protection Act
1: Having to change every digital clock that didn’t get the memo this fall

