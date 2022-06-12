Ohio State Buckeyes Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

The guy was just supposed to hold the place before Quinn Ewers was ready, and there was no way he could come close to being another Justin Fields. Instead, all Stroud did was throw, and keep throwing, and do what he could to overcome a struggling defense to keep Ohio State in the hunt for big things.

Now Ewers is off to Texas, the 6-3, 218-pound Stroud is a Heisman favorite after earning First Team All-Big Ten honors, and he’s possibly the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2023. Stroud completed 317-of-441 passes (72%) averaging over ten yards per pass with 44 touchdowns and six picks.