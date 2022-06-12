Ohio Bobcats Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

He split time a little bit last year, but he’s been great in his two seasons of work and he should be about the blow up as one of the biggest stars in the MAC.

The 6-3, 211-pounder showed a glimpse of what he could do in the three-game 2020 season hitting 68% of his passes for 386 yards and three scores, and he ran for 17 yards. Last year he completed 169-of-258 passes for 1,801 yards (7.0 ypc) and 11 touchdowns with seven picks, and ran for 327 yards and three scores.