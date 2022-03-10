Notre Dame vs Virginia Tech College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Notre Dame couldn’t stop the three in the first meeting with the Hokies – a 79-73 loss – but it’s a whole lot better at guarding from the outside than it showed.

Virginia Tech doesn’t force mistakes and it’s awful on the boards, but the Irish couldn’t take advantage of that in the first meeting. In this, the defense has to keep the Hokies from getting comfortable and has to hit its own threes.

Virginia Tech hits the threes it takes, and the Irish make everything from the outside – leading the ACC in threes per game. They made eight in the first meeting, Virginia Tech made ten, Virginia Tech won by six.

The Irish have to reverse that.

