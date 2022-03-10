Notre Dame vs Virginia Tech College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Notre Dame vs Virginia Tech prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Thursday, March 10
Notre Dame vs Virginia Tech Game Preview, ACC Tournament How To Watch
Date: Thursday, March 10
Game Time: 7:00 ET
Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
How To Watch: ESPN2
Record: Notre Dame (22-9), Virginia Tech (20-12)
Why Notre Dame Will Win
Notre Dame couldn’t stop the three in the first meeting with the Hokies – a 79-73 loss – but it’s a whole lot better at guarding from the outside than it showed.
Virginia Tech doesn’t force mistakes and it’s awful on the boards, but the Irish couldn’t take advantage of that in the first meeting. In this, the defense has to keep the Hokies from getting comfortable and has to hit its own threes.
Virginia Tech hits the threes it takes, and the Irish make everything from the outside – leading the ACC in threes per game. They made eight in the first meeting, Virginia Tech made ten, Virginia Tech won by six.
The Irish have to reverse that.
Why Virginia Tech Will Win
The Hokies pulled off a thriller in the first round against Clemson with a 76-75 overtime victory thanks to the three.
Again, Virginia Tech is great from the outside – it’s fourth in the nation in percentage from three – and it’s going to keep on firing. What the team doesn’t do is rebound, but it’s playing one of the few teams in the nation that’s worse on the boards.
The Irish don’t force turnovers, they don’t come up with offensive rebounds, and they don’t have the defensive inside presence if the Hokies can get to the rim.
Notre Dame vs Virginia Tech: What’s Going To Happen
Who’s going to be better from three?
It’s this simple. The team that makes the most three points wins this. Notre Dame has cranked it up from the outside with 11 or more in four of its last five games, and Virginia Tech has made 12 in two of its last three.
The Irish will make two more threes than Virginia Tech will.
Notre Dame vs Virginia Tech: Prediction, Lines
Notre Dame 76, Virginia Tech 74
Line: Virginia Tech -1.5, o/u: 130.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5
Notre Dame vs Virginia Tech Must See Rating: 3
