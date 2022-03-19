Notre Dame vs Texas Tech Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament Second Round

So Alabama was flaky coming down the stretch, and it suffered a key injury early on in the 78-64 Irish win, but that was a dominant performance.

Notre Dame has kicked it all in at just the right time.

So what is it doing so right lately? Start with this … confidence. This is playing like a team that’s loose, having fun, and enjoying the moment considering it’s a First Four team that’s not supposed to be long done with its season.

It also helps that it made everything against Bama, hitting 10-of-16 from three and nailing 91% from the line.

No, the defense isn’t anything special, but it’s not hacking. It’s one of the best teams in the nation at limiting fouls, and it shows with Alabama and Rutgers combining to take just 13 free throws in the two NCAA Tournament games.

Yeah, Texas Tech went off on poor Montana State, but this isn’t a team about the offense. It wants to bring games down, take efficient shots, and rely on the defense to take care of the rest.

But Notre Dame doesn’t turn the ball over. As long as it keeps hitting the three when it gets its chances, it should stay around.

However …

