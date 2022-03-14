Notre Dame vs Rutgers Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Four

The defense is the real deal.

Scoring might be optional for the Scarlet Knights, but they’re aggressive enough to do a nice job of forcing turnovers all while allowing just 66 points per game and allowing teams to hit just 41% of their shots.

They won’t shoot a whole lot of threes and they’re not going to get on the move enough, but they don’t turn it over a whole bunch and they’re guaranteed to give it away fewer than ten times.

Notre Dame just doesn’t do much defensively to take the ball away.

Rutgers is a team built to be a fly in the NCAA Tournament ointment, but …

