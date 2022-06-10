North Texas Mean Green Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

North Texas Mean Green Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?
1
KD Davis, LB Sr.
Davis was a two-time Honorable Mention All-Conference USA defender, and last year took his game up a few notches with a First Team All-Conference USA season making 121 tackles with a broken up pass.
Before that the 6-0, 229-pounder made 168 tackles with 6.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss with two fumble recoveries.
2
Manase Mose, C Sr.
6-1, 292. Two-time Honorable Mention All-Conference USA, 2021 Second Team All-Conference USA. Fifth year as a starter, working both at guard and center
3
DeShawn Gaddie, S Jr.
6-2, 188. 87 tackles, 2 INT, 10 broken up passes, 2 force fumbles in three seasons
4
Grant Gunnell, QB Soph.
6-6, 228. 165-248 (67%), 1,864 yards, 15 TD, 3 INT, 55 carries, 36 yards, 1 TD in two years at Arizona. Transferred to UNT from Memphis – he had no stats with the Tigers.
5
Kevin Wood, LB Jr.
6-1, 219. 117 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 3 INT, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries in the last three seasons
6
Roderic Burns, WR Jr.
5-10, 192. 72 catches, 982 yards (13.6 ypc), 4 TD in three seasons
7
Oscar Adaway, RB Soph.
6-0, 217. Missed last year with a knee injury. 99 carries for 572 yards (5.8 ypc), 3 TD, 2 catches, eight yards in 2020
8
Ethan Mooney, PK Sr.
6-0, 200. 34-of-47 (72%) on field goals, 121 extra points, 190 total points in three seasons. Two-time Honorable Mention All-Conference USA
9
Jyaire Shorter, WR Sr.
6-2, 210. Missed most of the last two seasons with injures. 35 catches, 692 yards (19.8 ypc), 9 TD (all in 2019) in four seasons
10
Austin Aune, QB Jr.
6-2, 207. 256-485 (53%), 3,777 yards, 23 TD, 13 INT, 354 rushing yards, 5 TD in three seasons
