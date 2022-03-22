North Carolina vs UCLA Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

When this team is on, forget it.

Of course every great team is amazing when everything is going right, but North Carolina has a whole other level of dominance it gets to when the momentum is going its way.

Gonzaga and Arizona are the only teams left in this thing that can hit throttle up like the Tar Heels can with a combination of talent, shooting inside and out, and transition points coming off the defensive boards.

UCLA is strong on the glass, but North Carolina is special – it came up with 40 rebounds or more in five of the last seven games. UCLA got to the 40 mark just six times this season.

Lots of teams can get past a mediocre shooting day, but UCLA can’t be anything but hot in this – it’s not going to get second chance points.

The Bruins are 22-0 when shooting 43% or better and 5-7 when it doesn’t. North Carolina has allowed teams to hit 42.8% of its shots on the year and with three of the last four teams not getting to 36%.

That includes …

– 2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams