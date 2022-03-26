North Carolina vs Saint Peter's Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament Elite 8

The Kentucky win was cheeky, and beating Murray State was – let’s be honest – beating Murray State, but taking out a Purdue team that had several days to prepare was a whole other animal.

How crazy has this run been? Jaden Ivey – the possible No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft – missed a three so 15-seed Saint Peter’s could be one game away from the Final Four.

It’s no fluke at this point.

The Peacocks can’t keep up with any of the big-time programs if there’s any sort of an offensive surge, so they just don’t let that happen.

It’s not like Purdue didn’t shoot well – it hit 43% from the field, as did Kentucky – but there were plenty of turnovers, too many empty possessions, and Saint Peter’s showed a knack for coming up with every key rebound and loose ball in those wins and the victory over Murray State.

They can’t outrebound North Carolina, and they can’t run with them or match them shot for shot, but they can slow things down and maximize every trip down the floor – and hit every free throw, too.

They turned it over just 17 times in the wins over Murray State and Purdue, but …

