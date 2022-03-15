North Carolina vs Marquette Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Round

The Golden Eagles have the ability to get hot from three and keep the pressure on.

They fell off big-time in February, but there was a stretch over the second half of January when it was the hottest-shooting team in college basketball. It hit three after three after three in the seven-game winning streak.

11-1 when it makes ten or more threes, Marquette has to keep firing away. A mediocre Pitt team was able to beat the Tar Heels with ten threes, Syracuse and Louisville took them to overtime by hitting everything from the outside, and Virginia Tech knocked them out of the ACC Tournament partly because it hit 45% from the outside.

This is a decent team at moving the ball around, it won’t have anything to worry about against a North Carolina defense that doesn’t take the ball away, and …

