North Carolina vs Kansas Prediction, National Championship Game Preview

This team can really, really rebound.

It was already the best rebounding team in the nation, and then it managed to pull down 50 in the thrilling 81-77 win over Duke.

It wasn’t just Armando Bacot’s 21 boards – this team was coming up with big stops and offense rebounds throughout the win.

How do you beat Kansas? You win on the glass.

It helps if you can come up with enough defensive stops to generate rebounds, but Kansas is 22-0 when teams get 30 rebounds or fewer, 1-3 when allowing 37 or more, and …

North Carolina averages 41 rebounds per game and only came up with fewer than 30 six times. It’s 20-2 when coming up with 37 or more.

But as the Tar Heels have shown throughout the tournament, the success is more than just owning the rebounding margin.

North Carolina has been on a three point bender.

The offense has generated ten or more three point baskets 14 times this year – it’s been 12-2 when it gets there and 8-1 when it comes up with 11 or more. Before the NCAA Tournament, the Tar Heels only had two back-to-back games of double-digit threes, and the first time was way back in November.

Over this fun little tournament, thing, North Carolina has hit ten or more threes in four of the five games, and it only didn’t get to double-digits against St. Peter’s because it didn’t really have to.

However …

