North Carolina vs Baylor Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament Second Round

That’s how you handle a 16 seed.

Baylor came out and ended Norfolk State’s season after about five minutes in the 85-49 win.

It hasn’t always been smooth, but the Bears were great over the second half of February on, the first round loss to Oklahoma in the Big 12 Tournament was a positive – they got a full week off to recharge – and now they’ll need everything to click.

The Bears have to do what they do and attack the offensive glass – or, at least, hold serve with the Tar Heels on the boards – and they should be able to run the offense and get moving without any sort of a problem.

Turnovers and mistakes aren’t a problem for Baylor, and they’re amazing at coming up with steals and turning them into flash points. They had 24 assists and forced 15 turnovers in the first round win, but …

