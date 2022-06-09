North Carolina Tar Heels Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

North Carolina Tar Heels Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?
North Carolina Tar Heels Preview
2022 North Carolina Preview
Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season
Season Prediction, What Will Happen
North Carolina Schedule & Analysis
1
Josh Downs, WR Jr.
One of the top NFL wide receiver prospects coming into the season, the 5-11, 171-pound speedster is coming off a dominant 101-catch, 1,335-yard season with eight touchdowns averaging over 13 yards per catch. That’s coming off a fun debut with three touchdowns on seven catches averaging 17 yards per pop.
2
Myles Murphy, DT Jr.
6-4, 300. Pro prospect. 46 tackles, 5 sacks, 11 TFL, 3 broken up passes. Second Team All-ACC
3
Cedric Gray, LB Jr.
6-2. 220. Team-leading 100 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 6 TFL, 2 INT, 3 broken up passes, 1 fumble recovery last year
4
Cam’Ron Kelly, S Sr.
6-2, 215. 130 tackles, 4 INT (all last year), 6 broken up passes, 1 forced fumble, 1.5 TFL. Third Team All-ACC
5
Noah Taylor, LB/DE Sr.
6-5, 235. Edge rusher who made 169 tackles, 12.5 sacks, 28.5 TFL, 3 interceptions, 10 broken up passes, 2 forced fumbles, and returned an interception for score in his three years at Virginia
Next Chapter ❤️ @UNCFootball pic.twitter.com/eWBPZ8t4Xp
— Noah Taylor (@7_ntaylor) December 27, 2021
6
Tony Grimes, CB Jr.
6-1, 197. Pro prospect who made 61 tackles, 1 INT, 12 broken up passes, 1 sack, 3.5 TFL. Honorable Mention All-ACC
7
Raymond Vohasek, DT Sr.
6-3, 300. Two year starter on the nose, made 44 tackles with 4.5 sacks, 12 TFL, 2 broken up passes over the last two years. Honorable Mention All-ACC
8
Giovanni Biggers, S Sr.
6-1, 193. 55 tackles, 1 sack, 4.5 TFL, 1 INT, 4 broken up passes, 2 blocked kicks in two seasons
9
Antoine Green, WR Sr.
6-2, 207. 47 catches, 912 yards (19.4 ypc), 8 TD in four seasons
10
British Brooks, RB Sr.
5-11, 226. 65 carries, 461 yards (7.1 ypc), 5 TD in four seasons
