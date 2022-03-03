North Carolina A&T vs Longwood College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

North Carolina A&T vs Longwood How To Watch: Big South Quarterfinal
Date: Friday, March 4
Game Time: 12:00 ET
Venue: Bojangles Coliseum, Charlotte, NC
How To Watch: ESPN+
Record: North Carolina A&T (12-19), Longwood (23-6)
Why North Carolina A&T Will Win
The Aggies might be struggling over the last several weeks, but they were able to beat Longwood in mid-February with a great day from the free two line and with a whole lot of rebounds.
This isn’t a high-powered offensive team, and there are too many fouls, but the the defense forces mistakes and it hits the boards hard. It was +13 in rebounding margin the first time around, but …
Why Longwood Will Win
The rebounding margin in the loss to North Carolina A&T was an aberration.
Longwood leads the Big South in rebounding margin, it was able to win back in late January’s meeting despite giving up one extra rebound, and the offense should be there to do a lot more than it did in the recent loss.
The defeat to the Aggies was its only loss in the last 16 games. The team moves the ball around too well, it doesn’t turn the ball over, and again, the rebounds are there.
But …
North Carolina A&T vs Longwood: What's Going To Happen
North Carolina A&T gives the Lancers a whole lot of problems.
Again, the rebounding is a big deal, but Longwood shoots way too well and works the passing game around too efficiently to have too many problems.
North Carolina A&T will be plucky early, but it won’t do enough from three to stay in this in the second half.
North Carolina A&T vs Longwood Prediction, Lines
Longwood 71, North Carolina A&T 63
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING
Must See Rating: 2
5: NFL Combine
1: Analysis of Kenny Pickett’s hand size
