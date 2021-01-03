NFL Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 17

NFL

By January 3, 2021 4:35 am

The Week 17 NFL predictions, TV schedules, game previews, fantasy players to watch, and game times.

CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews
CFN Expert Picks: NFL Week 17
5 Best NFL Picks Against The Spread

Results So Far: SU 144-75-1, ATS 112-108-1, o/u: 131-90

Photo Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

Miami at Buffalo

1:00 CBS
Line: Buffalo -2, o/u: 42.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals

Baltimore at Cincinnati

1:00 CBS
Line: Baltimore -13.5, o/u: 44
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh at Cleveland

1:00 CBS
Line: Cleveland -9.5, o/u: 423
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions

Minnesota at Detroit

1:00 FOX
Line: Minnesota -4, o/u: 54
– Bet on this at BetMGM

New York Jets at New England Patriots

New York Jets at New England

1:00 CBS
Line: New England -3, o/u: 40
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

Dallas at New York Giants

1:00 FOX
Line: Dallas -1.5, o/u: 44.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Atlanta at Tampa Bay

1:00 FOX
Line: Tanoa Bay -6.5, o/u: 50.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears

Green Bay at Chicago

4:25 FOX
Line: Green Bay -4, o/u: 49.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

 

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos

Las Vegas at Denver

4:25 CBS
Line: Las Vegas -2.5, o/u: 50.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville at Indianapolis

4:25 FOX
Line: Indianapolis -14, o/u: 48.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

 

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City

4:25 FOX
Line: LA Chargers -4.5, o/u: 42.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

Arizona at Los Angeles Rams

4:25 CBS
Line: Arizona -3, o/u: 41
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

Seattle at San Francisco

4:25 FOX
Line: Seattle -7, o/u: 46.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers

New Orleans at Carolina

4:25 FOX
Line: New Orleans -6.5, o/u: 47.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans

Tennessee at Houston

4:25 CBS
Line: Tennessee -7, o/u: 56
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles

Washington at Philadelphia

8:20 CBS
Line: Washington -3.5, o/u: 44
– Bet on this at BetMGM

