NFL Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 17

The Week 17 NFL predictions, TV schedules, game previews, fantasy players to watch, and game times.
Results So Far: SU 144-75-1, ATS 112-108-1, o/u: 131-90
Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
1:00 CBS
Line: Buffalo -2, o/u: 42.5
Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals
1:00 CBS
Line: Baltimore -13.5, o/u: 44
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns
1:00 CBS
Line: Cleveland -9.5, o/u: 423
Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions
1:00 FOX
Line: Minnesota -4, o/u: 54
New York Jets at New England Patriots
1:00 CBS
Line: New England -3, o/u: 40
Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants
1:00 FOX
Line: Dallas -1.5, o/u: 44.5
Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1:00 FOX
Line: Tanoa Bay -6.5, o/u: 50.5
Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears
4:25 FOX
Line: Green Bay -4, o/u: 49.5
Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos
4:25 CBS
Line: Las Vegas -2.5, o/u: 50.5
Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts
4:25 FOX
Line: Indianapolis -14, o/u: 48.5
Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs
4:25 FOX
Line: LA Chargers -4.5, o/u: 42.5
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams
4:25 CBS
Line: Arizona -3, o/u: 41
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers
4:25 FOX
Line: Seattle -7, o/u: 46.5
New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers
4:25 FOX
Line: New Orleans -6.5, o/u: 47.5
Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans
4:25 CBS
Line: Tennessee -7, o/u: 56
Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles
8:20 CBS
Line: Washington -3.5, o/u: 44
