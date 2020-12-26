NFL Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 16

NFL Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 16

Fearless Predictions

NFL Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 16

By December 26, 2020 1:00 am

By |

The Week 16 NFL predictions, TV schedules, game previews, fantasy players to watch, and game times.

CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews
CFN Expert Picks: NFL Week 16

Results So Far: SU 134-69-1, ATS 105-99-1, o/u: 120-85

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints

Friday, December 25

Minnesota at New Orleans

Line: New Orleans -7, o/u: 51
Prediction: New Orleans 30, Minnesota 24
Final Score: New Orleans 52, Minnesota 33

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions

Saturday, December 26

Tampa Bay at Detroit

1:00 NFL Network
Line: Tampa Bay -9.5, o/u: 54
– Bet on this at BetMGM

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals

Saturday, December 26

San Francisco at Arizona

4:30 Amazon Prime Video
Line: Arizona -5, o/u: 49
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders

Miami at Las Vegas

8:15 NFL Network
Line: Miami -3, o/u: 47.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Cleveland Browns at New York Jets

Sunday, December 27

Cleveland at New York Jets

1:00 CBS
Line: Cleveland -9.5, o/u: 47.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Cincinnati Bengals at Houston Texans

Cincinnati at Houston

1:00 FOX
Line: Houston -7, o/u: 46
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers

Indianapolis at Pittsburgh

1:00 CBS
Line: Indianapolis -1.5, o/u: 44.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Chicago Bears at Jacksonville Jaguars

Chicago at Jacksonville

1:00 CBS
Line: Chicago -7.5, o/u: 45
– Bet on this at BetMGM

New York Giants at Baltimore Ravens

New York Giants at Baltimore

1:00 FOX
Line: Baltimore -10.5, o/u: 44
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Atlanta Falcons at Kansas City Chiefs

Atlanta at Kansas City

1:00 FOX
Line: Kansas City -10.5, o/u: 54
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Carolina Panthers at Washington Football Team

Carolina at Washington

4:05 CBS
Line: Washington -1, o/u: 42
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle

4:25 FOX
Line: Seattle -1, o/u: 47.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers

Denver at Los Angeles Chargers

4:05 CBS
Line: LA Chargers -3.5, o/u: 49
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys

Philadelphia at Dallas

4:25 FOX
Line: Philadelphia -2.5, o/u: 50.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers

Tennessee at Green Bay

8:20 NBC
Line: Green Bay -3.5, o/u: 55.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots

Monday, December 28

Buffalo at New England

8:15 ESPN
Line: Buffalo -7, o/u: 46
– Bet on this at BetMGM

, , , , , , , , , , Betting Lines, CFN, Fearless Predictions, Features, News, NFL, Schedules, TV Listings, Week 16

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home