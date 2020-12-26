NFL Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 16

The Week 16 NFL predictions, TV schedules, game previews, fantasy players to watch, and game times.
– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews
– CFN Expert Picks: NFL Week 16
Results So Far: SU 134-69-1, ATS 105-99-1, o/u: 120-85
Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints
Friday, December 25
Minnesota at New Orleans
Line: New Orleans -7, o/u: 51
Prediction: New Orleans 30, Minnesota 24
Final Score: New Orleans 52, Minnesota 33
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions
Saturday, December 26
Tampa Bay at Detroit
1:00 NFL Network
Line: Tampa Bay -9.5, o/u: 54
San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals
Saturday, December 26
San Francisco at Arizona
4:30 Amazon Prime Video
Line: Arizona -5, o/u: 49
Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders
Miami at Las Vegas
8:15 NFL Network
Line: Miami -3, o/u: 47.5
Cleveland Browns at New York Jets
Sunday, December 27
Cleveland at New York Jets
1:00 CBS
Line: Cleveland -9.5, o/u: 47.5
Cincinnati Bengals at Houston Texans
Cincinnati at Houston
1:00 FOX
Line: Houston -7, o/u: 46
Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers
Indianapolis at Pittsburgh
1:00 CBS
Line: Indianapolis -1.5, o/u: 44.5
Chicago Bears at Jacksonville Jaguars
Chicago at Jacksonville
1:00 CBS
Line: Chicago -7.5, o/u: 45
New York Giants at Baltimore Ravens
New York Giants at Baltimore
1:00 FOX
Line: Baltimore -10.5, o/u: 44
Atlanta Falcons at Kansas City Chiefs
Atlanta at Kansas City
1:00 FOX
Line: Kansas City -10.5, o/u: 54
Carolina Panthers at Washington Football Team
Carolina at Washington
4:05 CBS
Line: Washington -1, o/u: 42
Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks
Los Angeles Rams at Seattle
4:25 FOX
Line: Seattle -1, o/u: 47.5
Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers
Denver at Los Angeles Chargers
4:05 CBS
Line: LA Chargers -3.5, o/u: 49
Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys
Philadelphia at Dallas
4:25 FOX
Line: Philadelphia -2.5, o/u: 50.5
Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers
Tennessee at Green Bay
8:20 NBC
Line: Green Bay -3.5, o/u: 55.5
Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots
Monday, December 28
Buffalo at New England
8:15 ESPN
Line: Buffalo -7, o/u: 46
