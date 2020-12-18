NFL Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 15

NFL Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 15

NFL

NFL Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 15

By December 18, 2020 12:02 am

By |

The Week 15 NFL predictions, TV schedules, game previews, fantasy players to watch, and game times.

CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews
CFN Expert Picks: NFL Week 15

Results So Far: SU 124-64-1, ATS 99-90-1, o/u: 111-79

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas

Line: Las Vegas -3.5, o/u: 53
Prediction: Los Angeles 30, Las Vegas 26
Final Score: Los Angeles 30, Las Vegas 27

Buffalo Bills at Denver Broncos

Saturday, December 19

Buffalo at Denver

4:30 NFL Network
Line: Buffalo -6, o/u: 50
Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers

Saturday, December 19

Carolina at Green Bay

8:15 NFL
Line: Green Bay -8.5, o/u: 51.5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons

Sunday, December 20

Tampa Bay at Atlanta

1:00 FOX
Line: Tampa Bay -5.5, o/u: 50.5
San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys

San Francisco at Dallas

1:00 CBS
Line: San Francisco -3, o/u: 45
Detroit Lions at Tennessee Titans

Detroit at Tennessee

1:00 CBS
Line: Tennessee -11, o/u: 51.5
Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts

Houston at Indianapolis

1:00 CBS
Line: Indianapolis -7, o/u: 51
New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins

New England at Miami

1:00 CBS
Line: Miami -2.5, o/u: 41.5
Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings

Chicago at Minnesota

1:00 FOX
Line: Minnesota -3, o/u: 47
Jacksonville Jaguars at Baltimore Ravens

Jacksonville at Baltimore

1:00 CBS
Line: Baltimore -14, o/u: 46.5
New York Jets at Los Angeles Rams

New York Jets at Los Angeles Rams

4:05 FOX
Line: Los Angeles -17, o/u: 44
Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona Cardinals

Philadelphia at Arizona

4:05 FOX
Line: Arizona -6.5, o/u: 48.5
Kansas City Chiefs at New Orleans Saints

Kansas City at New Orleans

4:25 CBS
Line: Kansas City -3, o/u: 51.5
Cleveland Browns at New York Giants

Cleveland at New York Giants

8:20 NBC
Line: Kansas City -3, o/u: 51.5
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals

Monday, December 21

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati

8:15 ESPN
Line: Pittsburgh -12.5, o/u: 40.5
