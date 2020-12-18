NFL Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 15

The Week 15 NFL predictions, TV schedules, game previews, fantasy players to watch, and game times.
– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews
– CFN Expert Picks: NFL Week 15
Results So Far: SU 124-64-1, ATS 99-90-1, o/u: 111-79
Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas
Line: Las Vegas -3.5, o/u: 53
Prediction: Los Angeles 30, Las Vegas 26
Final Score: Los Angeles 30, Las Vegas 27
Buffalo Bills at Denver Broncos
Saturday, December 19
Buffalo at Denver
4:30 NFL Network
Line: Buffalo -6, o/u: 50
Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers
Saturday, December 19
Carolina at Green Bay
8:15 NFL
Line: Green Bay -8.5, o/u: 51.5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons
Sunday, December 20
Tampa Bay at Atlanta
1:00 FOX
Line: Tampa Bay -5.5, o/u: 50.5
San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys
San Francisco at Dallas
1:00 CBS
Line: San Francisco -3, o/u: 45
Detroit Lions at Tennessee Titans
Detroit at Tennessee
1:00 CBS
Line: Tennessee -11, o/u: 51.5
Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts
Houston at Indianapolis
1:00 CBS
Line: Indianapolis -7, o/u: 51
New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins
New England at Miami
1:00 CBS
Line: Miami -2.5, o/u: 41.5
Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings
Chicago at Minnesota
1:00 FOX
Line: Minnesota -3, o/u: 47
Jacksonville Jaguars at Baltimore Ravens
Jacksonville at Baltimore
1:00 CBS
Line: Baltimore -14, o/u: 46.5
New York Jets at Los Angeles Rams
New York Jets at Los Angeles Rams
4:05 FOX
Line: Los Angeles -17, o/u: 44
Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona Cardinals
Philadelphia at Arizona
4:05 FOX
Line: Arizona -6.5, o/u: 48.5
Kansas City Chiefs at New Orleans Saints
Kansas City at New Orleans
4:25 CBS
Line: Kansas City -3, o/u: 51.5
Cleveland Browns at New York Giants
Cleveland at New York Giants
8:20 NBC
Line: Kansas City -3, o/u: 51.5
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals
Monday, December 21
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati
8:15 ESPN
Line: Pittsburgh -12.5, o/u: 40.5
